Sharad Pawar admitted to hospital after feeling uneasy

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) president Sharad Pawar was admitted to a private hospital in Mumbai on Monday after he felt uneasy, a party functionary said.

The 81-year-old Rajya Sabha member will remain in the hospital for next couple of days and later attend a party meeting scheduled to begin on November 3, NCP's general secretary Shivajirao Garje said in a statement.

After the veteran politician complained of uneasiness, he was admitted to the Breach Candy Hospital on the advice of his physician, he said.

He will remain in the hospital for three days and is expected to be discharged on November 2. He will attend the party's two-day meeting scheduled to begin on November 3, Garje said.

The functionary appealed to party leaders and workers not to gather at the hospital.

Pawar had undergone a gall bladder surgery at the private hospital in April last year.

He had also undergone a medical procedure for the removal of a mouth ulcer.