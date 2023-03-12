 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Second leg of Budget session from March 13; government says priority to pass Finance Bill

PTI
Mar 12, 2023 / 04:59 PM IST

The opposition parties will meet on Monday morning to evolve their strategy in both Houses of Parliament after protests by them on the Hindenburg-Adani issue overshadowed most of the first half of the Budget session.

The second leg of the Budget session will commence on Monday with the government asserting that its priority is to pass the Finance Bill and the Opposition planning to raise issues like the action of central agencies against the BJP's political rivals and allegations against the Adani group.

Congress leader K Suresh maintained that his party would continue to demand answers from the government on the Adani-Hindenburg issue as it has been keeping a studied silence. The principal opposition party has been pressing for a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) probe.

The opposition parties are also likely to vociferously raise the issue of recent raids by the CBI and the ED against opposition leaders, some of whom were questioned and even arrested in various cases. They have accused the BJP-led government at the Centre of misusing the central agencies to target leaders of the BJP's rival parties.