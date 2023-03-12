 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Satish Kaushik death: Farmhouse owner's estranged wife alleges foul play, police to question her

PTI
Mar 12, 2023 / 04:42 PM IST

In a complaint addressed to the Delhi Police commissioner, the woman alleged that her husband had borrowed Rs 15 crore from Kaushik and did not wish to return it.

The Delhi Police on Sunday said it will question the estranged wife of the owner of the farmhouse, where actor-filmmaker Satish Kaushik attended a party a day before his death, following her allegation that her husband "was planning to get rid" of him.

The Delhi Police issued a statement saying an inquiry has been initiated into the allegations of foul play levelled by the woman. "An inspector-level officer from the South West district has been asked to probe the matter. The woman will be called for questioning and her statement will be recorded," it said.

This comes a day after police denied any foul play in the actor's death. According to them, the post-mortem report stated the preliminary cause of death was cardiac arrest caused by coronary artery blockage associated with coronary artery disease and that the manner of death appears to be natural.