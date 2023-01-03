 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Rupee falls 8 paise to close at 82.86 against US dollar

PTI
Jan 03, 2023 / 03:56 PM IST

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the rupee opened on a positive note at 82.69 against the greenback, but pared the gains and fell to an intra-day low of 82.92.

The rupee pared initial gains and settled 8 paise lower at 82.86 (provisional) against the US dollar on Tuesday, weighed by a strong greenback overseas and sustained foreign fund outflows.

The domestic currency finally settled at 82.86, down 8 paise over its previous close of 82.78.

The dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, was trading 1 per cent higher at 104.55.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude futures rose 0.02 per cent to USD 85.93 per barrel.

According to Dilip Parmar, Research Analyst, HDFC Securities, the Indian rupee continued its downward drift as importers rushed for dollar buying, while the inflows remained muted as traders awaited Wednesday's Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting minutes.