 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsIndia

Ruling and opposition parties to lock horns via protests in Mumbai; city police braced

Moneycontrol News
Dec 17, 2022 / 11:00 AM IST

The MVA has planned a mega protest march from Richardson and Crudass near JJ Hospital, which will culminate in a rally at Azad Maidan in the Fort area of South Mumbai, where all the senior MVA leaders including Uddhav Thackeray, will address the crowd

Uddhav Thackeray-led MVA has planned a mega protest from Richardson and Crudass near JJ Hospital

The ruling party and the opposition party in Maharashtra are set to lock horns on the streets of Mumbai today on December 17. The country's financial capital will witness the Maha Vikas Aghadi's (MVA) `Halla Bol' protest march against the Eknath Shinde government as well as counter-protests by the ruling ally Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

As announced by Leader of Opposition Ajit Pawar on December 15, the MVA protest will address recent controversies such as the remarks about Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj by Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari, the Maharashtra-Karnataka border dispute, inflation and the industrial investments expected for Maharashtra instead going to Gujarat.

According to several media reports, Uddhav Thackeray-led MVA has planned a mega protest from Richardson and Crudass near JJ Hospital. The march will culminate in a rally at Azad Maidan in the Fort area of South Mumbai, where all the senior MVA leaders including Uddhav Thackeray (UBT), will address the crowd.

Counter protest by BJP

Mumbai BJP chief Ashish Shelar announced that his party would organise a "Maafi Mango" protest in Mumbai on December 17, demanding an apology from the MVA for "insulting" Dr BR Ambedkar and Hindu deities.

Shelar alleged that Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut tried to create a controversy over Ambedkar's birthplace, while another leader Sushma Andhare "insulted" Lord Ram, Lord Krishna, saint Dynaneshwar and saint Eknath as well as the Warkari community.