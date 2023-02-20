 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Reliance group's Tony Jesudasan dies at 71

PTI
Feb 20, 2023 / 01:01 PM IST

Earlier this month, Jesudasan had suffered a heart attack just as he took a flight from Bhopal, sources said.

Tony Jesudasan, a key lieutenant of Anil Ambani's Reliance group and one of the finest corporate communications and corporate affairs professionals, died early on Monday morning. He was 71.

He was rushed to Fortis Hospital on arrival in Delhi, where he underwent angioplasty. He was then shifted to Medanta Hospital in Gurugram.

He continued to be in critical care till his passing away at around 5 am on Monday, they said.