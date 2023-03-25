Regional workshop on PM GatiShakti focuses on northeast economic centres

The two-day regional workshop on PM GatiShakti National Master Plan for northeast states on Friday focused on the development of economic centres in the region through appropriate infrastructure and logistics set-up.

It was also decided to strengthen the northeast corridor with adequate multimodal connectivity to economic centres and gateway ports, and identify critical infrastructure gaps and ensure they are taken up for connectivity projects, Special Secretary of the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) Sumita Dawra told reporters at the end of the first day’s meeting.

The objective of the workshop is to promote wider adoption of PM GatiShakti for holistic planning, bring more vigour and build synergy with all the stakeholders, Dawra said.

Over 140 participants, including senior government officials related to infrastructure, the economic and social sectors from different central ministries, state departments, NITI Aayog, and representatives from multilateral agencies are participating in the workshop.

The second day of the workshop will feature sessions on the National Logistics Policy and state logistics policies, and drawing an understanding for creating sustainable cities.PM GatiShakti was launched on October 13, 2021 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

