Rajasthan’s Barmer refinery to process 9 MMTPA of crude: Oil Minister

Shubhangi Mathur
Feb 21, 2023 / 08:52 PM IST

The HPCL Rajasthan refinery would steer India to its vision of achieving 450 MMTPA refining capacity by 2030, Hardeep Singh Puri said.

Union Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri said on February 21 that the HPCL Rajasthan Refinery Limited (HRRL) will process 9 MMTPA (million metric tonnes per annum) of crude and produce more than 2.4 million tonnes of petrochemicals.

HRRL—a joint venture between Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) and the Rajasthan government—would steer India to its vision of achieving 450 MMTPA refining capacity by 2030, said the Oil Minister.

The Indian government aims to boost its refining capacity to 450 MMTPA by 2030 to meet the growing domestic fuel demand.

Addressing a press conference, Puri said that more than 60 percent of the project has been completed despite the setback faced during two years of the COVID-19 pandemic.