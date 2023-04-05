 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
RailTel gets order worth 38.95 crore for lease line connectivity at immigration centres

Moneycontrol News
Apr 05, 2023 / 08:05 PM IST

RailTel Corporation of India said on April 5 that it has been awarded a work order worth about Rs 38.95 crore by the NIC Centres for providing Point-to-Point lease line connectivity of 4 Mbps to 19 immigration centres throughout the country.

This will ensure uninterrupted immigration services under the Immigration, Visa, Foreigner's Registration and Tracking (IVFRT) project, according to a press release from RailTel, a telecom infrastructure services provider under the Railways Ministry.

The immigration centres under this project are situated at various locations, such as airports, land check posts, and sea ports, and they require optical fiber cable network connectivity to function effectively.

According to the press release, this order has been received from National Informatics Centre Services Inc. (NICSI), a unit of state-owned  National Informatics Centre (NIC). The work order is for a one-year period.