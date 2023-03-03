 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Put issues related to border in 'proper place', work for its early normalisation: Chinese FM Qin Gang to Jaishankar

Mar 03, 2023 / 11:29 AM IST

Qin's first in-person meeting with Jaishankar on Thursday came on the sidelines of the G20 foreign ministers conclave in New Delhi amid the over 34-month-long border row in eastern Ladakh. Qin took charge as Chinese foreign minister in December, succeeding Wang Yi.

India and China should put the boundary issue in the 'proper place' in bilateral relations and work together to bring the situation at their borders "under normalised management" as soon as possible, Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang conveyed to his Indian counterpart S Jaishankar, the foreign ministry said here on Friday.

India has been maintaining that its ties with China cannot be normal unless there is peace in the border areas.

Jaishankar conveyed to Qin that the state of India-China relations is "abnormal" as their talks focused on addressing the challenges in bilateral ties, especially that of peace and tranquillity in the border areas.