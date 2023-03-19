 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Internet, SMS services suspended in Punjab till March 20; Amritpal Singh remains elusive, 4 arrested associates flown to Dibrugarh

PTI
Mar 19, 2023 / 03:20 PM IST

The Punjab government on Saturday launched a major crackdown against Amritpal, with the police arresting 78 members of an outfit headed by him, officials said.

Amritpal Singh. (Screengrab from ANI)

Four arrested members of an outfit headed by Khalistan sympathiser Amritpal Singh were brought to Assam's Dibrugarh on Sunday even as the hunt for the radical peacher and his associates continued. The Punjab government also extended the suspension of mobile internet and SMS services till Monday noon and security forces took out flag marches at several places in the state, including Amritsar, Jalandhar and Ludhiana.

The state authorities had on Saturday suspended the internet and SMS services till Sunday noon. Police said four associates of Amritpal, who were arrested in Punjab, have been brought to Dibrugarh.

"They were brought in a special flight and kept in Dibrugarh central jail," a police officer said, without elaborating further. The police earlier said they would soon arrest the fugitive radical preacher. The Punjab government had on Saturday launched a major crackdown against Amritpal, with the police arresting 78 members of an outfit headed by him, officials said.

The elusive preacher, however, gave the police a slip and escaped their dragnet when his cavalcade was intercepted in Jalandhar district, even as authorities stepped up security at several places in the northern state.