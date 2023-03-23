 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Punjab Congress stages walkout in assembly; SAD says invoking NSA in Amritpal case wrong

Mar 23, 2023 / 07:04 AM IST

As the Question Hour began on the concluding day of the Budget session, Leader of Opposition Partap Singh Bajwa asked Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan about the adjournment motion moved by his party to discuss law and order.

Amritpal Singh. (Screengrab from ANI)

Amid a police crackdown on pro-Khalistani preacher Amritpal Singh, Congress MLAs on Wednesday staged a walkout from the Assembly over law and order in Punjab while the Akali Dal condemned the invocation of the stringent National Security Act in the case.

The speaker told Bajwa that it has been disallowed, angering Congress legislators who stormed to the well, shouted slogans and later walked out of the House.

During the Zero Hour, Shiromani Akali Dal MLA Manpreet Singh Ayali said an "atmosphere of terror" was being created in the state, referring to the police action against Amritpal Singh and members of his outfit 'Waris Punjab De'.