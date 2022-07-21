Presidential Elections 2022 Results Live: Counting of votes to begin at 11am, preparations underway at Parliament

Presidential Elections 2022 Results Live Updates: Ruling NDA’s Droupadi Murmu and Opposition’s Yashwant Sinha are pitted against each other in the contest. Murmu, if elected, will be the first tribal woman to occupy the top constitutional post.
-India will know who will succeed incumbent Ram Nath Kovind to become the country’s 15th President, as counting of votes for the presidential election begins at 11am at the Parliament House
-Ruling NDA’s Droupadi Murmu, if elected, will be the first tribal woman to occupy the top constitutional post in the country. Incumbent President Ram Nath Kovind’s tenure is ending on July 24 and the new president will take oath on July 25.
Priyanka Gandhi reaches Sonia Gandhi's residence ahead of ED questioning
JUST IN: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra reaches her mother Sonia Gandhi's residence, who will be appearing before ED today in the National Herald case (ANI/Twitter)
Rishi Sunak, Liz Truss become final 2 candidates in race for UK Prime Minister
-It is official - Rishi Sunak is now the closest anyone of Indian origin has ever been to take charge as British Prime Minister, after his Conservative Party colleagues voted overwhelmingly in his favour with 137 votes in the final round today.
-The 42-year-old former Chancellor is not assured a similarly easy ride as he faces a much tougher electorate of the Tory membership base, which has shown favouritism for his rival Liz Truss in most recent surveys.
Preparations underway at Parliament, counting of votes to start from 11 am

Congress workers raise slogans at party office, extending their support to party chief Sonia Gandhi who is set to appear before ED today in connection with the National Herald case. (ANI/Twitter)
Four indicted in smuggling incident that killed 53 migrants in Texas
-A U.S. grand jury on Wednesday indicted four men including the suspected driver in connection with the death of 53 migrants amid the sweltering heat during a smuggling attempt last month in Texas, federal prosecutors said on Wednesday.
-Dozens of migrants were packed into the back of a tractor-trailer that was found on the outskirts of San Antonio on June 27, officials said.
-All four of those indicted had been previously charged by prosecutors. The more serious grand jury indictments in San Antonio move the accused one step closer to trial. Read More Here
MC Explains: The fascinating air travel of Mr Ballot Box for presidential polls
-The Election Commission of India (ECI) has started dispatching and distributing election material to the Assembly secretariats of states and Union territories for the conduct of the presidential election on July 18.
-The material includes ballot boxes and papers, special pens and other sealed material for use in the election in which members of the legislative assembly from around the country are eligible to vote.
-The process also involves what the poll panel calls a fascinating journey by air to the states and Union territories.
-The Commission has, for this purpose, booked passenger tickets for ‘Mr Ballot Box’ on airlines to send the containers of election material to different states for use on polling day and bring them back.
Delhi Police sets up barricades in vicinity of AICC headquarters
-Morning visuals from Akbar road where Delhi Police has set up barricades in the vicinity of AICC headquarters
-Senior Congress leaders & party's MPs to gather at AICC office as Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi appears before ED in National Herald case today (ANI/Twitter)
With Sonia Gandhi set to appear before ED, Congress to stage protests today
-The Congress will hold protests across the country against the questioning of its chief Sonia Gandhi by the Enforcement Directorate today, the opposition party said while slamming the agency's action against its top leadership as "political vendetta".
-The Congress president is set to appear before the ED today in a money laundering case related to the National Herald-AJL case and top Congress leaders will converge at the AICC headquarters for the protests.
Paytm's Vijay Sharma, Oyo's Ritesh Agarwal to meet parliamentary panel
-Top executives of eight domestic tech firms, including Paytm founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma and Oyo founder Ritesh Agarwal, will appear before a key parliamentary panel on Thursday to discuss the market behaviour of technology platforms amid rising anti-competition concerns.
-BJP leader and former Union minister Jayant Sinha-chaired Parliamentary Standing Committee on Finance has been looking into various aspects of competition in the marketplace, especially with respect to technology majors, said Sinha.
