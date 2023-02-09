 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
PM to flag off 2 Vande Bharat trains, inaugurate educational campus in Mumbai on Friday

PTI
Feb 09, 2023 / 11:35 PM IST

After arriving in the city, PM Modi will first flag off CSMT-Solapur Vande Bharat Express in the afternoon and soon after the second semi high-speed train linking the financial capital to Sainagar Shirdi, a temple town in Ahmednagar district, Railway officials said on Thursday.

PM Modi will inaugurate a new campus of Aljamea-tus-Saifiyah (The Saifee Academy), the principal educational institute of the Dawoodi Bohra community, at Marol in suburban Andheri (File image)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will flag off two Vande Bharat trains from Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) and inaugurate a new campus of an educational institute of the Dawoodi Bohra community during his visit to the metropolis on Friday.

With this, the number of Vande Bharat Express trains running from Mumbai will increase to three, while the total count of these semi high-speed trains in the country will go up to 10.

The CSMT-Solapur Vande Bharat train will improve connectivity between the two cities and also facilitate travel to important pilgrimage centres like Siddheshwar in Solapur, Akkalkot, Tuljapur, Pandharpur near Solapur and Alandi in Pune district.