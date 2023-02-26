 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
PM Modi to release 13th instalment of Rs 16,800 crore under PM-KISAN on Monday

Feb 26, 2023 / 06:19 PM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will release the 13th instalment of financial benefits worth Rs 16,800 crore to over eight crore eligible farmers under the flagship PM-KISAN scheme on Monday ahead of Holi and rabi harvesting.

Under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN), eligible farmers are provided with a financial benefit of Rs 6,000 per year in three equal instalments of Rs 2,000 each every four months. The fund is directly transferred to the bank accounts of the beneficiaries.

The scheme was launched in February 2019 but is being implemented with effect from December 2018.

The Prime Minister will release the 13th instalment at an event to be held at Belagavi, Karnataka, an official statement said on Sunday.