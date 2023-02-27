 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
PM Modi releases over Rs 16,000 crore to farmer beneficiaries in latest instalment under PM-KISAN

PTI
Feb 27, 2023 / 05:12 PM IST

Under the scheme, eligible farmer families are provided Rs 6,000 per year in three equal instalments of Rs 2,000 each.

PM Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday released the 13th instalment of over Rs 16,000 crore, under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN), through direct benefit transfer to more than eight crore beneficiaries.

During the programme, Modi also dedicated the redeveloped Belagavi Railway Station building, to the nation. The railway station has been redeveloped at an approximate cost of about Rs 190 crore to provide world-class amenities to the passengers.

Another railway project that was dedicated to the nation by the Prime Minister is the rail line doubling project between Londa-Belagavi-Ghataprabha section at Belagavi.