PM Modi dedicates world's longest railway platform in Hubballi

Mar 12, 2023 / 05:22 PM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday dedicated to the nation the "longest railway platform in the world" at Shree Siddharoodha Swamiji Hubballi Station near here.

The record has been recognised by the Guinness Book of World Records recently, officials said, adding that the 1,507 m long platform has been built at a cost of about Rs 20 crore.

Modi at an event here, also dedicated the electrification of Hosapete  Hubballi  Tinaighat section and the upgradation of Hosapete station, for boosting connectivity in the region.

Developed at a cost of over Rs 530 crore, the electrification project establishes seamless train operation on electric traction. The redeveloped Hosapete station will provide convenient and modern facilities to travellers. It has been designed to resemble the Hampi monuments, officials said.