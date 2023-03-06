 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
PM Modi chairs high-level meet to review preparedness for hot weather conditions this summer

PTI
Mar 06, 2023 / 08:00 PM IST

The PMO, in a statement, said that PM Modi was briefed about the weather forecast for the next few months and on the likelihood of a normal monsoon and their impact on Rabi crops.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Monday chaired a high-level meeting to review preparedness for the hot weather condition in the upcoming summer season and called for preparing separate awareness material for different stakeholders like common citizens, medical professionals, local body authorities and disaster response teams.

He was also briefed about the preparedness of medical infrastructure, disasters related to heat and mitigation measures, it said.

The Food Corporation of India was asked to take measures to ensure optimal storage of grains in extreme weather conditions, the PMO said, noting the prime minister was also briefed about the expected yield of major crops.