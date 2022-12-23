 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Plan afoot for single window clearance for infra projects within 100 km from LAC

Dec 23, 2022 / 07:48 PM IST

The Indian Army has identified 130 villages in border areas in Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim for boosting infrastructure, Eastern Army Commander Lt Gen Rana Pratap Kalita said on Friday against the backdrop of increasing concerns over China's expansion of civilian settlements close to the Line of Actual Control (LAC).

Lt Gen Kalita, addressing an event, also said efforts are underway to have some sort of a "single window system" for according approvals for development of any infrastructure within 100 km from the LAC as time taken for obtaining various regulatory clearances results in delays in implementation of key projects.

The Commander said many areas along the LAC in Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim fall under ecologically sensitive zones, wildlife protected regions and reserved forests and obtaining various approvals for projects become challenging at times.

"We are trying to evolve a methodology of some sort of a single window clearance for any infrastructure coming up within 100 km from the LAC," he said, adding the move is aimed at ensuring faster pace of implementation of various projects.

At the same time, the Commander of the Eastern Command that takes care of the LAC in the Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim sectors, said a lot of work is going on to develop road and telecommunication networks in key areas bordering China.

On the development of the model villages along the LAC, Gen Kalita said the aim of the scheme is to ensure reverse migration and stop people from leaving the areas for better prospects.