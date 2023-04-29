 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Operation Kaveri: Fresh batch of 365 people return home from Sudan

PTI
Apr 29, 2023 / 10:25 PM IST

India on Saturday brought back home a fresh batch of 365 people under its mission to evacuate stranded Indians from strife-torn Sudan.

''More Indians come back home under #OperationKaveri. 365 passengers have just landed in New Delhi,'' External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar tweeted.

The return of the fresh batch of Indians came a day after 754 people arrived in India in two batches under the evacuation mission.

The total number of Indians who were brought back home now stands at 1,725, according to official data.