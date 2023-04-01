Odisha approves 5 projects worth Rs 35,760 crore

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Saturday approved five industrial projects worth Rs 35,760 crore which would generate employment for 38,100 people, an official said.

The five projects got the nod at the meeting of High-Level Clearance Authority (HLCA) headed by Patnaik. The state government is working towards converting the investment intents received during Make in Odisha Conclave 2022 into ground reality.

The approved projects are spread across diverse sectors like IT & ESDM /green energy equipment, steel, chemicals and textile. The proposed projects will be set up across various parts of the state like in Bhadrak, Dhenkanal, Jagatsinghpur, and Keonjhar districts, the official said.

The committee has given a go-ahead to two projects in the steel sector, one project in green energy and equipment, one project in the chemicals sector, and one project in technical textile sector.The HLCA approved the proposal of WAREE Energies Limited, entailing an investment of Rs 25,000 crore.

It proposes to set up an Integrated Solar Equipment Manufacturing Complex by setting of 50,000 MT Polysilicon, 10,000 MW each of Ingot, Wafer, Solar Cells, and Solar Module at Neulopoi, in Dhenkanal district. The proposed project is expected to provide employment opportunities to about 14,000 people in the state. Such manufacturing facility is the largest in eastern India which will develop ecosystem for further investment in this sector, an official said. The committee also approved the proposal of Super Smelters Limited to setup an integrated steel plant of capacity of 1.8 MTPA in Keonjhar district which promises an investment of Rs 5,436.10 crore and is expected to provide employment opportunities to about 19,000 people in the state.

This apart, the HLCA also approved another steel sector project by Kashvi Power and Steel Private Limited for setting up an integrated steel plant in Keonjhar district with an investment of Rs 1600 crore. This 0.55 MTPA capacity plant will provide employment to more than 3,500 people in Odisha. In the Technical Textile sector, the committee gave a nod to one project, by MCPI Private Limited. With an investment of Rs 2,223.25 crore, the company proposes to set up manufacturing of HMLS polyester based tyre cord fabrics, HTLE Yarns, High IV and CP Chips, which will provide employment opportunities to more than 1,150 people of Odisha at Bhadrak Technical Textile Park. In the Chemicals sector, the authority approved one project that is expected to provide employment to more than 500 people of Odisha. The proposal of Dhunseri Petrochem Industries Ltd includes the setting up of Bottle grade PET resin with a capacity of 60,000 MT per annum in Jagatsinghpur with an investment of Rs 1,500 crore and is expected to churn employment opportunities for more than 500 people in the state. This manufacturing facility will supply raw material to many PET pre-form manufacturers in the region.

