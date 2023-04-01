 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsIndia

Odisha approves 5 projects worth Rs 35,760 crore

PTI
Apr 01, 2023 / 03:27 PM IST

The five projects got the nod at the meeting of High-Level Clearance Authority (HLCA) headed by Patnaik.

The state government is working towards converting the investment intents received during Make in Odisha Conclave 2022 into ground reality.

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Saturday approved five industrial projects worth Rs 35,760 crore which would generate employment for 38,100 people, an official said.

The five projects got the nod at the meeting of High-Level Clearance Authority (HLCA) headed by Patnaik. The state government is working towards converting the investment intents received during Make in Odisha Conclave 2022 into ground reality.

The approved projects are spread across diverse sectors like IT & ESDM /green energy equipment, steel, chemicals and textile. The proposed projects will be set up across various parts of the state like in Bhadrak, Dhenkanal, Jagatsinghpur, and Keonjhar districts, the official said.

The committee has given a go-ahead to two projects in the steel sector, one project in green energy and equipment, one project in the chemicals sector, and one project in technical textile sector.The HLCA approved the proposal of WAREE Energies Limited, entailing an investment of Rs 25,000 crore.