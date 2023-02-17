 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsIndia

'No contradiction' in India remaining US partner & its buying crude oil from Russia: US

PTI
Feb 17, 2023 / 07:16 PM IST

Assistant Secretary of State for Energy Resources Geoffrey R Pyatt said there is "no contradiction at all" in India remaining one of the key global partners of the US and the country's increasing procurement of discounted crude oil from Russia.

US Assistant Secretary Geoffrey R. Pyatt (Image: @AsstSecENR/Twitter)

By driving a hard bargain with Russia in procuring crude oil at the lowest price possible, India is furthering the policy of G7 and Washington is "comfortable" with New Delhi over its approach in addressing issues relating to energy security, a top Biden administration official said.

In an exclusive interview to PTI, Assistant Secretary of State for Energy Resources Geoffrey R Pyatt said there is "no contradiction at all" in India remaining one of the key global partners of the US and the country's increasing procurement of discounted crude oil from Russia.

The comments are the first clear articulation of the Biden administration's position on India's increasing procurement of discounted crude oil from Russia amid the Ukraine conflict.

Asked whether the US will impose secondary sanctions on Indian banks if they use the Rupee-Rouble mechanism set up by India and Russia for bilateral trade, the top diplomat chose not to speculate on it but said Washington's sanctions are only aimed at punishing Moscow.