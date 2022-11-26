 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsIndia

New Malay PM Ibrahim faces conservative challenge, confidence motion

Pranay Sharma
Nov 26, 2022 / 02:12 PM IST

Malaysia is a key trade partner and India will be closely watching this space. Indian PM Narendra Modi has wished Ibrahim and said he looked forward to strengthening their partnership.

Malaysia’s long-time opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim, who often quotes from Gandhi and the Koran, has finally become the Prime Minister (PM) of the country after three failed attempts in his chequered political career. He rose to the coveted post after an election that resulted in the country’s first hung parliament.

The 75-year-old has pledged to fight corruption and support multi-racial Malaysia under his progressive and transparent leadership. But Ibrahim will have to give top priority to restoring political stability and putting the economy on a faster growth track. He will also have to contend with a more religiously conservative bloc of the electorate, which sees him as too liberal.

Ibrahim has pledged to continue to uphold constitutional guarantees regarding the Malay language, Islam, and the special rights of the “sons of the soil,” referring to the Malays and the indigenous people.

Malaysia has had three PMs in the past three years and now desperately needs a leader who can provide political stability in a sharply divided country with a slowing economy and rising ethnic tension.

“There will be no question of instability in my administration” he has said. But his claim will be put to test on December 19, when his government tables a motion of confidence in parliament. Ibrahim will have to prove that he has the support of at least 112 lawmakers — the number required for a simple majority in parliament. It may not be easy.

Ibrahim’s Hope Pact coalition won 82 seats, making it the largest bloc in parliament. But it fell short of the minimum 112 seats that would give it the simple majority required to form a government. His close rival for the top job was former Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin, Chairman of the National Alliance, which secured 73 seats.