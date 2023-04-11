 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsIndia

National Career Service portal lists record 35.7 lakh vacancies in 2022-23: Labour Ministry

PTI
Apr 11, 2023 / 07:22 PM IST

The NCS portal has registered the highest vacancies during 2022-23 since its launch in July 2015, a labour ministry statement said.

Representative image

As many as 35.7 lakh vacancies were registered on National Career Service (NCS) in 2022-23, which is a record so far, the labour ministry said on Tuesday.

The Ministry of Labour and Employment is implementing the National Career Service (NCS) Project as a Mission Mode Project for the transformation of the National Employment Service to provide a variety of employment-related services like job matching, career counselling, vocational guidance, information on skill development courses, internships etc.

The services under NCS are available online, which was dedicated to the nation by the Prime Minister in 2015.

NCS portal has registered the highest vacancies during 2022-23 since its launch in July 2015, a labour ministry statement said.