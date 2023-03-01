 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Mumbai jumps to 37th globally in price growth in luxury housing, 18th most expensive city

PTI
Mar 01, 2023 / 06:07 PM IST

In a virtual conference, property consultant Knight Frank on Wednesday released its ’The Wealth Report 2023’.”The value of Prime International Residential Index (PIRI 100) that tracks the movement in luxury house prices across the world increased by 5.2 per cent YoY (year-on-year) in 2022,” Knight Frank said.

Mumbai’s rank has improved to 37th from 92nd in a global list of movement in prices of luxury homes as the city saw an appreciation of 6.4 per cent during 2022 calendar year, according to Knight Frank India.

In the report, the consultant has analysed prime property price performances in 100 cities, and sun and ski locations globally. Out of 100, 85 locations recorded positive or flat price growth in 2022.

”Globally, Mumbai's prime property market has witnessed a price appreciation of 6.4 per cent which moves up the city to 37th position on the PIRI 100 in 2022 as opposed 92nd in 2021,” the consultant said.