Mumbai airports take measures to tackle rising passenger footfalls

PTI
Dec 12, 2022 / 07:13 PM IST

Some of the airports such as GMR Group-run Delhi International Airport have been witnessing congestion, particularly during the peak hours amid surging passenger traffic.

The operator of Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) on Monday said it has taken a slew of initiatives, including introduction of a passenger footfall monitoring mechanism, to tackle congestion at the facility.

A number of affected passengers have taken to social media to complain about serpentine queues at the airlines' check-in counters, security check points and even at the airport entry gates.

Data from the Airports Authority of India (AAI) suggest passenger volume from four key metro airports -- Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad and Bengaluru -- spiked 120 per cent to 8.71 crore in the April-October period of the current fiscal as compared to 3.95 crore passengers in the same period last financial year.

CSMIA has augmented its manpower resources with the inclusion of 'passenger service executives' complemented with infrastructural facilities to meet passenger expectations, Mumbai International Airport Ltd (MIAL) said in a statement.

The private airport operator also claimed that post-pandemic single-day traffic at the facility reached 1,50,988 passengers on December 10, which was the third-highest single-day passenger movement for the facility.