Most sectors of Indian economy have shaken off pandemic effects: President Murmu

PTI
Jan 25, 2023 / 09:28 PM IST

"The pandemic has entered the fourth year, affecting economic growth in most parts of the world. In its initial phase, COVID-19 also hurt India's economy badly. Yet, guided by our able leadership and driven by our resilience, we soon came out of the downturn, and resumed the growth saga," she said.

President Murmu said 81 crore fellow citizens get their monthly ration free of cost under the scheme which has been extended for the year 2023.

Most sectors of the Indian economy have shaken off effects of COVID-19 which has hurt it badly in the initial phase, President Droupadi Murmu said in her maiden address to the nation on the eve of 74th Republic Day.

"With the outbreak of the pandemic, the world has changed within a matter of days. During these three years, whenever we have felt that we have finally put the virus behind, it raises its ugly head," she said.

Asking people to not let the guard down and remain alert, the President said "there is no need to panic" because the country has learnt in this period that "our leadership, our scientists and doctors, our administrators and corona warriors" will make every possible effort to meet any situation.

Speaking on the economic front, the President said last year, India became the fifth largest economy in the world.