Moosewala's parents protest outside Punjab Assembly, say murder masterminds still at large

Sidhu Moosewala's parents sat on protest outside the Punjab Assembly complex in Chandigarh on Tuesday, demanding justice for the popular singer who was shot dead last year.

An emotional Balkaur Singh said the masterminds behind his son's murder were still at large, and claimed that 'nothing concrete' has been done by the investigation agencies.

When asked by reporters if he would demand a CBI probe, Singh replied, "Definitely, it should be done." Leader of Opposition Partap Singh Bajwa and other Congress leaders joined Singh and his wife Charan Kaur, who carried his pictures and placards.

Moosewala's parents ended the protest after Punjab minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal assured them that Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann would meet them after March 20 and hear out their concerns.

Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, popularly known as Sidhu Moosewala, was shot dead in Punjab's Mansa district on May 29 by shooters who intercepted his jeep. The minister told reporters that 29 people have been arrested so far in the case and two accused killed in a police encounter.

Morbi bridge collapse: Gujarat court denies interim bail to Oreva Group MD He said five others are to be brought back from outside the country and the state government is already in touch with the Centre and the concerned agencies. Balkaur Singh told the minister that assurances have been given in the past as well. "I came here today as we have no other option. For the last 10 months, nothing concrete has been done. Enough time has been given to the police and the administration to act. But the reality is that the case is being suppressed, he told reporters. Crucial witnesses are being eliminated and nothing is going in our favour, he said. The couple had said they will sit outside the assembly building as long as the session is on, but relented after the minister came to talk to them. "It is your own government, you don't need to sit on any dharna. We will fight your battle," Dhaliwal told them, assuring that everyone involved in the crime will be caught. The minister told reporters that the case is being investigated fairly. Earlier, Moosewala's father claimed that there are efforts to close the case. "A celebrity was murdered triggering worldwide anger, but the Indian government is not listening," he charged. "Only the shooters have been arrested, but what about the masterminds?" Singh said when a political figure is killed, prompt action is taken and the accused brought to book. "I have submitted a list of people involved in my son's killing to the authorities. But nothing has happened. I prefer to die on the road seeking justice for my son," he said. "What action has been taken against Goldy Brar, he asked referring to a Canada-based gangster who had claimed responsibility for the killing. A red corner notice was issued against him, but what after that?"

PTI