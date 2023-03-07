 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsIndia

Moosewala's parents protest outside Punjab Assembly, say murder masterminds still at large

PTI
Mar 07, 2023 / 06:39 PM IST

Moosewala's parents ended the protest after Punjab minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal assured them that Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann would meet them after March 20 and hear out their concerns.

Sidhu Moosewala was shot dead in Punjab's Mansa district on May 29

Sidhu Moosewala's parents sat on protest outside the Punjab Assembly complex in Chandigarh on Tuesday, demanding justice for the popular singer who was shot dead last year.

An emotional Balkaur Singh said the masterminds behind his son's murder were still at large, and claimed that 'nothing concrete' has been done by the investigation agencies.

When asked by reporters if he would demand a CBI probe, Singh replied, "Definitely, it should be done." Leader of Opposition Partap Singh Bajwa and other Congress leaders joined Singh and his wife Charan Kaur, who carried his pictures and placards.

Moosewala's parents ended the protest after Punjab minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal assured them that Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann would meet them after March 20 and hear out their concerns.