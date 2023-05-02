 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
MeT office issues 'yellow' alert for thunderstorm, lightning in Himachal till May 6

May 02, 2023 / 03:12 PM IST

Light to moderate rains continues to lash several parts of all the 12 districts in the state.

A 'yellow' alert for thunderstorms and lightning at isolated places in plains, low and mid-hilly areas in the state has been issued till May 6, the MeT office here said on Tuesday.

Jogindernagar in Mandi district recorded the highest rainfall of 47 mm followed by Manali 24 mm, Pachhad 23 mm, Solan 11.2 mm while state capital Shimla received 8 mm of rain.

As many as 17 roads are blocked for traffic in the state.