Mehrauli murder case: Police likely to get Poonawala's narco test report on Friday

Dec 23, 2022 / 04:15 PM IST

Police said according to the Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL) report, the blood samples recovered from Poonawala's house were Walkar's.

CCTV visuals of Aaftab carrying bag at a street outside his house surface from October 18 (Image: @ANI/twitter)

The Delhi Police is likely to get the narco test report of Aaftab Poonawala in connection with the Shraddha Walkar murder case from the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) in New Delhi on Friday, officials said.

According to the officials, the narco test report is ready and the investigating officer has been asked to collect it.

During the investigation, police had collected the blood samples from Poonawala's Mehrauli flat and sent those for examination.

On December 15, police had said the DNA samples extracted from the bones found in a forest area and the blood traces found at the house where Walkar was killed had matched with the samples of her father.

The evidence comes more than a month after Poonawala was arrested for allegedly killing Walkar, his live-in partner. Police had found 13 bone pieces from the Mehrauli forest and its nearby areas while searching for Walkar's body parts.