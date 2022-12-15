 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Mehrauli killing: DNA reports show bones from forest belong to Shraddha Walkar, say police

PTI
Dec 15, 2022 / 09:08 PM IST

The evidence comes over a month after Aaftab Poonawala was arrested for allegedly killing his live-in partner Walkar. The police had recovered 13 bone pieces from the Mehrauli forest and its nearby area while searching for Walkar's body parts.

CCTV visuals of Aaftab carrying bag at a street outside his house surface from October 18 (Image: @ANI/twitter)

Police on Thursday claimed to have gathered some key evidence in the Mehrauli murder case, saying the DNA samples extracted from the bones recovered from a forest area and from the blood traces found at the house where Shraddha Walkar was murdered have matched with samples of her father.

The report was received from CFSL (Central Forensic Science Laboratory), Lodhi Road, they said.

Meanwhile, Lt Governor V K Saxena approved a proposal of Delhi Police to appoint two special public prosecutors -- Madhukar Pandey and Amit Prasad -- in the case.

Walkar, 27, was allegedly strangled and her body sawed into 35 pieces and disposed in various parts of the capital by Poonawala.

"In the Shradha Walkar murder case, Delhi Police has received the DNA report which is helpful. We have also received report of his (Poonawala's) polygraph test from FSL, Rohini, and this report will also help in investigation," Special Commissioner of Police (Law & Order) Sagar Preet Hooda told reporters here on Thursday.