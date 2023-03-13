 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
MCD mayor Shelly Oberoi to participate in Mayors' meet in Madhya Pradesh

PTI
Mar 13, 2023 / 06:26 AM IST

The meet is going to be held in Burhanpur in Madhya Pradesh during March 13-14.

AAP mayor Shelly Oberoi and deputy mayor Aaley Mohammed. (Picture Credit: @AAPReport twitter)

MCD mayor Shelly Oberoi will take part in the 52nd general body meeting of the All India Council of Mayors in Madhya Pradesh, said an official statement.

The meet is going to be held in Burhanpur in Madhya Pradesh during March 13-14. The main agenda of the meeting is to confirm the minutes of the 51st general body meeting of All India Mayor Council which was held in Chhattisgarh last year and to hold a discussion about the condition of various local bodies in the country.

Oberoi will present her views and plans for making Municipal Corporation of Delhi amongst the best of civic bodies, the statement said.

The Mayor said that she will present her plan of action based on Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's health and education models, it said.