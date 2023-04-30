Mann Ki Baat@100: Here’s a recap of the first episode, aired nine years ago

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘Mann Ki Baat’ radio programme completed 100 episodes today. The monthly programme was live broadcasted at around 4 lakh locations across the country, and even at the United Nations headquarters in New York, as it completed a century.

Here is a recap of everything PM Modi said in its first ever episode, which was aired nine years ago on October 3, 2014.

The first ever episode of ‘Mann Ki Baat’, began PM Modi by saying that he would try his best to talk to the people of the country through the medium of the radio programme at least once a month, a promise he has largely kept.

“I will try my best, if possible, to take out time twice a month or even once to speak with you. In future, I have also decided that whenever I will speak to you, it would be on Sundays and time would be morning 11. In that way, it would be convenient for you too, and I will feel contented with the fact that I am successful in sharing my thoughts with you,” he said.

As the day the programme aired coincided with the Hindu festival of Vijaya Dashami, which symbolises the 'triumph of good over evil', he emphasised on the importance of winning over bad habits as individuals, and working towards eliminating 'dirt and filth' from the country. Swachh Bharat and Khadi

‘Mann Ki Baat’ completes 100 episodes; ministers and icons laud the programme's success Talking about the ‘Swacch Bharat’ campaign, which had been launched a day before on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti, PM Modi urged people of the country to join the campaign in cleaning the country and to nominate others to do as well. “I want you all to join me, clean the nation, and nominate nine more people to clean the nation, and those nine people must do the same. Eventually, the entire nation will have this atmosphere. I strongly believe that you all will join hands with me to carry this movement forward,” he said. PM Modi also highlighted the importance of promoting khaadi products in his speech, as it helps the poorer families who make such products. Strength of 125 crore population On the large population of India, PM Modi talked about the importance of identifying the country’s inner strength. “Swami ji always used to say, we need to carry our self-respect, identify ourselves and move forward in life and be successful, which in turn, make our nation a winning and successful country. I believe, all our countrymen with a population of 125 crores are efficient, strong and can stand against any odds with confidence,” he said, referring to Swami Vivekananda. Supporting the specially-abled On a letter he received from a citizen highlighting the issues of specially-abled children, the PM talked about the need to enhance their moral support. The letter had suggested the creation of seperate Municipalities and Municipal Corporations for them, a solution that PM Modi said that he liked. He recalled starting an Olympics for the specially-abled in Gujarat, when he was the Chief Minister of the state. Active participation of the people The Prime Minister also encouraged active participation and suggestions from the people, such as those he received regarding simplifying the registration processes for small scale industries, including skills development courses in the school curriculum, banning of plastic bags and maintaining cleanliness through dustbins and cleaning systems. His first 'Mann Ki Baat' speech was concluded with PM Modi expressing his gratitude in being able to broadcast his show through the radio, which reaches every corner of the country.

