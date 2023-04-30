 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsIndia

Mann Ki Baat@100: Here’s a recap of the first episode, aired nine years ago

Sreedev Krishnakumar
Apr 30, 2023 / 12:23 PM IST

In his first ‘Mann Ki Baat’ speech, PM Modi had talked about promoting the Swacch Bharat Mission and the usage of khadi products, giving support to specially-abled children, and highlighted the strengths and potential of India’s large population.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's monthly radio show aired its 100th episode today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘Mann Ki Baat’ radio programme completed 100 episodes today. The monthly programme was live broadcasted at around 4 lakh locations across the country, and even at the United Nations headquarters in New York, as it completed a century.

Here is a recap of everything PM Modi said in its first ever episode, which was aired nine years ago on October 3, 2014.

The first ever episode of ‘Mann Ki Baat’, began PM Modi by saying that he would try his best to talk to the people of the country through the medium of the radio programme at least once a month, a promise he has largely kept.

“I will try my best, if possible, to take out time twice a month or even once to speak with you. In future, I have also decided that whenever I will speak to you, it would be on Sundays and time would be morning 11. In that way, it would be convenient for you too, and I will feel contented with the fact that I am successful in sharing my thoughts with you,” he said.