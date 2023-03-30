 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Majority of Himalayan glaciers analysed are melting or retreating at varying rates: Govt to Parliamentary panel

PTI
Mar 30, 2023 / 09:08 AM IST

Majority of Himalayan glaciers analysed are melting or retreating at varying rates in different regions, the government has said.

It has noted that melting glaciers due to any impact of climate change will not only severely affect the flow in Himalayan river system but will also give rise to natural disasters.

The government's response was given to a parliamentary standing committee looking at Glacier Management in the Country - Monitoring of Glaciers/Lakes, including Glacial Lake Outbursts, leading to Flash-floods in the Himalayan Region.

The parliamentary standing committee report was tabled in Lok Sabha on Wednesday.