Major fire breaks out in Mumbai furniture godown, no casualty

A major fire broke out in a furniture godown located in suburban Jogeshwari in Mumbai on March 13 morning, officials have informed. No casualty has been reported so far.

The blaze erupted after 11 am in the Ghas Compound located on the Relief road in Jogeshwari, fire brigade officials said, adding it was classified as a level three fire (major emergency call).

The fire has reportedly spread to more than 150 wooden furniture shops now and the traffic in the area has been diverted.

At least 12 fire engines, six jumbo tankers, ambulances, and senior fire brigade officials are present at the spot.

"The fire is confined to the furniture market," an official said, adding the cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. (With PTI inputs)

Moneycontrol News