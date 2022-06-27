 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsIndia

Maharashtra : Shiv Sena MLA Rahul Patil clears air, says not joining rebels

PTI
Jun 27, 2022 / 09:23 PM IST

Rahul Patil, a Shiv Sena lawmaker from Parbhani in Maharashtra, denied rumours that he had cut off communication on Monday, insisting that he was in Mumbai and wouldn't be siding with Eknath Shinde.

Amid reports that he has gone incommunicado, Shiv Sena MLA from Parbhani in Maharashtra, Rahul Patil, on Monday said he is in Mumbai and won't join the Eknath Shinde camp. "False news is being spread about me to create unrest among people. I have no plans to join Eknath Shinde in Guwahati. I am in Mumbai," Patil told PTI.

He said attempts are underway to contact the MLAs camping in the Assam capital. "There is unrest among the MLAs in Guwahati. This is a matter of self-respect. When we are elected on the party symbol, we represent four lakh people in a constituency," he added. "There is unrest among the MLAs in Guwahati.

 

PTI
TAGS: #India #Maharashtra #mumbai #shivsena
first published: Jun 27, 2022 09:23 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.