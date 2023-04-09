 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Maharashtra govt should help farmers facing crop losses due to unseasonal rains and cotton growers: Anil Deshmukh

PTI
Apr 09, 2023 / 04:24 PM IST

A huge stock of cotton was lying with the farmers.

Senior Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Anil Deshmukh on Sunday asked the Maharashtra government to help the orange and sweet lime growers affected by unseasonal rains and cotton farmers who were not getting the right price for their produce.

Former Maharashtra minister Deshmukh was addressing a press conference in Nagpur to inform about the ’Vajramuth’ rally of Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), which comprises the NCP, Congress and Shiv Sena (UBT), to be held here on April 16.

To a query on unseasonal rains in Vidarbha and other parts of Maharashtra over the last few days and Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis currentlty on a visit to Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh, Deshmukh said while the farmers are facing trouble, the CM, his deputy and other government leaders have gone for ”dev darshan” (to seek blessings of God).

”It is not wrong, one can go for ’dev darshan’, but the problems faced by farmers should not be ignored. In such times, the government should be there to address their problems,” he said.