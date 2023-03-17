 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Maharashtra government gives in to farmers’ demands, will raise subsidy on onions to Rs 600 per quintal 

Pallavi Singhal
Mar 17, 2023 / 12:26 PM IST

For the past month, farmers of Nashik have been bearing the brunt of falling onion prices, selling them for as low as Rs 2 per kg, down from Rs 10-15 a kg in January this year, leading to massive losses

About 10,000 farmers who had set out on a protest march from Nashik’s Dhindori on March 13 halted their march after Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde assured them of fulfilling their demands late on Thursday.

“Chief minister Eknath Shinde has agreed to raise the subsidy on onions from the current Rs 300 per quintal to Rs 600 per quintal, which was our first and foremost demand. Overall, they have considered most of our demands. We will only consider withdrawing the march if they take up the same in the assembly session today and also pass them on to the divisional commissioners for implementation. But we have halted our march for now, we will camp at Idgah ground at Vasind in Shahapur till our demands are implemented,” said Ashok Dhawale, president of the CPI(M)’s All India Kisan Samiti (AIKS), who is leading the march.

Shinde said that the discussion with the farmers was positive and an announcement on the decisions taken would be made on the floor of the assembly on Friday. The CM was talking to electronic media soon after discussions with the AIKS.

The three-hour meeting also discussed loan waivers for over 88,000 farmers, which was assured by Shinde, who also agreed to compulsory standard certification for milkometers which decide the price of milk based on fat and other contents.