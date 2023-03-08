 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Maharashtra Economic Survey pegs 2022-23 growth at 6.8%

Mar 08, 2023 / 04:41 PM IST

The projected growth showed a decline compared to the 9.1 percent growth in 2021-22.Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis who also holds the finance portfolio tabled the survey report for 2022-23 in the Assembly on Wednesday, a day ahead of the state Budget.

Maharashtra’s economy is expected to grow by 6.8 percent in 2022-23 against the projected 7 percent growth of the national economy, the state’s annual Economic Survey report said.

Agriculture and allied activities sector will grow by 10.2 percent in the outgoing fiscal, it said.The industrial sector is expected to grow by 6.1 percent and services sector by 6.4 percent.

The figures mostly showed decline compared to 2021-22 when the overall growth of the state economy was 9.1 percent, agriculture and allied sector’s growth stood at 11.4 percent, industrial growth at 3.8 percent and services sector’s growth was 10.6 percent.