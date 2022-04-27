Lupin partners Yabao to market paediatric products in China

Pharma major Lupin has entered into a strategic partnership with Yabao Pharmaceutical over drugs with paediatric formulations in the Chinese markets.

"It paves the way for us to bring quality paediatric formulations to the growing needs of patients in China," Fabrice Egros, president - corporate development and growth markets, Lupin, said.

"In addition to marketing our paediatric products in the Chinese market, we intend to expand our collaboration in other strategic therapeutics areas such as cardio-metabolic, central nervous system and gastro-enterology," he added.

“The demand for high quality paediatric medicines has been growing rapidly in China as a result of the government’s support and policy measures. The latest Chinese paediatric pharmaceutical report indicates that the market for pediatric drugs in China is expected to reach 210 billion yuan ($33 billion) in 2021, growing 9.23 percent,” Lupin said.