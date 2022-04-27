 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsIndia

Lupin partners Yabao to market paediatric products in China

Ayushman Kumar
Apr 27, 2022 / 11:42 AM IST

"It paves the way for us to bring quality paediatric formulations to the growing needs of patients in China," Fabrice Egros, president - corporate development and growth markets, Lupin, said.

lupin_pic

Pharma major Lupin has entered into a strategic partnership with Yabao Pharmaceutical over drugs with paediatric formulations in the Chinese markets.

"It paves the way for us to bring quality paediatric formulations to the growing needs of patients in China," Fabrice Egros, president - corporate development and growth markets, Lupin, said.

"In addition to marketing our paediatric products in the Chinese market, we intend to expand our collaboration in other strategic therapeutics areas such as cardio-metabolic, central nervous system and gastro-enterology," he added.

“The demand for high quality paediatric medicines has been growing rapidly in China as a result of the government’s support and policy measures. The latest Chinese paediatric pharmaceutical report indicates that the market for pediatric drugs in China is expected to reach 210 billion yuan ($33 billion) in 2021, growing 9.23 percent,” Lupin said.

 

Ayushman Kumar Ayushman covers health and pharma for MoneyControl
TAGS: #China #Chinese market #Lupin #medicines
first published: Apr 27, 2022 11:41 am
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.