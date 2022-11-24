 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
L&T to construct Executive Enclave housing new PMO, cabinet secretariat for Rs 1,189 crore

Nov 24, 2022 / 10:56 PM IST

Larsen and Toubro Limited will construct the Executive Enclave housing the prime minister's office (PMO), cabinet secretariat, India House and the National Security Council Secretariat at a cost of Rs 1,189 crore, the CPWD said on Thursday.

The Central Public Works Department (CPWD) awarded the contract to L&T and the company will have to complete the construction work within 24 months.

The Executive Enclave will be constructed under the Modi government's ambitious Central Vista redevelopment project.

"CPWD awarded the contract for #construction of Executive Enclave, New Delhi to Larsen and Toubro Ltd., at 10.44% below the estimated cost put to tender, amounting to Rs 1189 crore on November 15, 2022. The construction firm is required to complete the work within 24 months," the CPWD tweeted.

India House will be used as a conference facility like the Hyderabad House where high-level talks, especially with top visiting leaders of various countries, are currently held.

The Executive Enclave will come up on the south side of the South Block in plot number 36/38 in the high-security Lutyens' Delhi.