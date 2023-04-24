 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsIndia

Logistics to be full of opportunities for youth in coming years with huge scope for investment: MoS Skill Development

PTI
Apr 24, 2023 / 06:06 PM IST

He was speaking at a conference on ”Transforming Logistics for Coastal Economies” ahead of the third G20 Education Working Group meeting scheduled to be held from April 27 to 29 here.

He was speaking at a conference on ”Transforming Logistics for Coastal Economies” ahead of the third G20 Education Working Group meeting scheduled to be held from April 27 to 29 here.

Logistics will be an area full of opportunities for young students in the coming years with a huge scope for investment, entrepreneurship and employment, Union Minister of State for Skill Development Rajeev Chandrasekhar said on Monday.

He was speaking at a conference on ”Transforming Logistics for Coastal Economies” ahead of the third G20 Education Working Group meeting scheduled to be held from April 27 to 29 here.

”Logistics will be an area full of opportunities for young students in the coming years, as much as semiconductors, electronics, and information technology, with a huge scope for investment, entrepreneurship and employment.”

This is an interesting time for the world, representing opportunities and challenges and in this context, India has become the fastest growing nation of the world. And India is being looked upon by the world with a lot more respect,” Chandrasekhar said.