Logistics to be full of opportunities for youth in coming years with huge scope for investment: MoS Skill Development

Logistics will be an area full of opportunities for young students in the coming years with a huge scope for investment, entrepreneurship and employment, Union Minister of State for Skill Development Rajeev Chandrasekhar said on Monday.

He was speaking at a conference on ”Transforming Logistics for Coastal Economies” ahead of the third G20 Education Working Group meeting scheduled to be held from April 27 to 29 here.

This is an interesting time for the world, representing opportunities and challenges and in this context, India has become the fastest growing nation of the world. And India is being looked upon by the world with a lot more respect,” Chandrasekhar said.

The minister noted that the world is looking at resilient logistics and trusted supply chains, moving away from risk and towards trusted resilient economies. "The focus and discussion on logistics are important in coastal states like Odisha. In 2014, 82 per cent of mobile phones consumed in India were imported. In 2022, almost 100 per cent mobile phones consumed in India are manufactured in India."

