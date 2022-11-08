Live News: Twitter Owner Elon Musk endorses Republicans in US midterms for 'Shared Power'

Business and Politics Live Updates: “Shared power curbs the worst excesses of both parties, therefore I recommend voting for a Republican Congress, given that the Presidency is Democratic,” he tweeted.
November 08, 2022 / 08:32 AM IST
Biden approval ticks lower as Democrats brace for midterm losses: Poll
November 08, 2022 / 08:31 AM IST
Himachal Elections: Big Jolt to Congress as 26 Leaders Join BJP Ahead Of Polls
November 08, 2022 / 08:30 AM IST