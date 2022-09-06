Live News Updates: Liz Truss prepares to take charge as new UK Prime Minister

Business and Politics Live Updates: Britain’s Conservative Party announced on Monday that its members had chosen Liz Truss to replace Boris Johnson as leader, turning to a hawkish diplomat, party stalwart and free-market champion to govern a country facing the gravest economic crisis in a generation.
Power cuts, traffic snarls as India's tech hub endures second day of floods
- Many parts of India's tech hub of Bengaluru were under water for a second day on Tuesday as more rain fell in an unusually wet monsoon season, bringing traffic chaos, power cuts and flooded properties.
- The city, home to various global companies as well as home-grown startups, has received 162% more rainfall than average since the beginning of the wet season on June 1.
- Many companies have asked staff to work from home while some residents struggled to empty out flooded basements and shops, Reuters partner ANI showed in video footage.
Gazprom says Nord Stream 1 resumption depends on Siemens Energy
- Russian natural gas pipeline Nord Stream 1 will not resume shipments until Siemens Energy (ENR1n.DE) repairs faulty equipment, Gazprom’s (GAZP.MM) Deputy Chief Executive Officer Vitaly Markelov told Reuters on Tuesday.
- “You should ask Siemens. They have to repair equipment first,” he said on the sidelines of Eastern Economic Forum in Russian Pacific port of Vladivostok, when asked about when the pipeline could start pumping gas again.
- Gazprom on Friday said it detected an engine oil leak at the only turbine still working at the Portovaya compressor station for the Nord Stream 1 system and would shut off supply until it was repaired.
Japan ex-PM Abe's state funeral to cost over $12 million
- Japan will spend about 1.65 billion yen ($12 million) on the state funeral planned for former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, according to the government's new estimate on Tuesday that includes security and reception costs.
- The government in late August approved a more modest budget of 250 million yen for the funeral but then faced criticism for what was deemed an unrealistic figure that excluded hefty outlays for the security and hosting of VIPs. read more
- The government is now estimating the security fee for the funeral will reach about 800 million yen, while hosting foreign delegations will cost about 600 million yen, Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno announced.
- "If we were to give a simplified estimate, I guess the total would be close to what you said," he said in response to a question asking whether the total of the state funeral would be about 1.7 billion yen, as qupted by Reuters.
Typhoon Hinnamnor hits South Korea Updates
Power outages, damage as Typhoon Hinnamnor hits South Korea.
The typhoon, one of the most powerful to bear down on the country in decades, hit the country's southern island of Jeju overnight
One suspect in Canadian mass stabbings found dead, another still on the run
- Canadian police on Monday found one of the suspects in a mass stabbing spree dead while the other suspect, his brother, was still on the run and may be injured, officials said.
- The brothers Damien and Myles Sanderson are suspected of murdering 10 people and wounding 18 in a stabbing rampage that devastated an indigenous community in Saskatchewan on Sunday, in a country unaccustomed to outbreaks of mass violence.
Chile's Boric tries to turn page after constitution fails
After voters in Chile rejected a progressive constitution that would have fundamentally changed the country, political leaders on Monday started working on finding a path forward to reform the current charter which dates back to the dictatorship of Gen. Augusto Pinochet.
Rejection had been widely expected in Sunday's plebiscite, but the 24-point margin of victory for the rejection camp was a shocking repudiation of a document that was three years in the making and crafted by a constitutional convention.
Liz Truss prepares to take charge as new UK Prime Minister
Liz Truss, the new Conservative Party leader who beat former chancellor Rishi Sunak to replace Boris Johnson, will take charge as Britain's new Prime Minister on Tuesday after an audience with the Queen in Scotland.
The 47-year-old foreign secretary, who follows Margaret Thatcher and Theresa May as the third female leader of the Tory party, will travel to the 96-year-old monarch's Balmoral Castle residence in Aberdeenshire to become the first leader of the majority party to not be invited to form a government at Buckingham Palace in London.
Bengaluru Floods
US Open: Frances Tiafoe stuns No. 2 seed Rafael Nadal, storms into quarter-finals
Frances Tiafoe of America stunned four-time champion Rafael Nadal on Monday at the US Open to reach his second Grand Slam quarter-finals.
Playing in Arthur Ashe Stadium, the 24-year-old played fearlessly throughout the three-hour, 31-minute thriller to clinch the match against Nadal 6-4, 4-6, 6-4, 6-3.
Typhoon leaves 20,000 homes without power in South Korea
Thousands of people were forced to evacuate in South Korea as Typhoon Hinnamnor made landfall in the country's southern regions on Tuesday, unleashing fierce rains and winds that destroyed trees and roads, and left more than 20,000 homes without power.
A 25-year-old man went missing after falling into a rain swollen stream in the southern city of Ulsan, according to the Ministry of the Interior and Safety, which didn't immediately report more casualties.
Fires were reported at a major steel plant operated by POSCO in the southern city of Pohang, but it wasn't immediately clear whether they were caused by the storm.
Union Minister Piyush Goyal pays floral tribute to Mahatma Gandhi in San Francisco
Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said, "What a wonderful way to start the journey, it's the best start, got the blessings of Bapu (Mahatma Gandhi) as well as the Indian diaspora. In the next two days in San Francisco and Palo Alto, I will be meeting various heads of companies in the US. The relationship between the US and India has been growing, increasing the harmony between the two nations."
Goyal also elaborated on the two-day ministerial meeting of the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework, he said, "There is a 2-day ministerial meeting of the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework in which there will be a new economic group meeting between the ministers of all the countries around the Pacific Ocean including US, India, Japan, Indonesia & other countries."
Karnataka: Bengaluru Flood | Massive water logging and traffic snarls continue at outer ring road of Marathahalli-Silk Board Road
Police obtain CCTV footage of Mistry's car moments before crash
Police in Maharashtra's Palghar district have obtained the CCTV footage of the ill-fated Mercedes car in which Cyrus Mistry, former chairman of Tata Sons, was travelling to Mumbai, shortly before it crashed, killing him and his friend, an official said on Monday.
The footage shows the car passing through the Dapchari check post in Palghar district at 2.21 pm on Sunday, he said.
The car hit a road divider on a bridge over the Surya river on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad Highway at around 3 pm, killing Mistry (54) and his friend Jahangir Pandole on the spot. The police team probing the crash are examining the CCTV footage for further leads, the official said.
