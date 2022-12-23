Covid-19 Live Updates: Union Health Minister to hold meeting with state health ministers today

Covid-19 Updates: Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya will hold a meeting with health ministers of states and Union territories on Friday over rising COVID-19 cases in some parts of the world.
"We are constantly monitoring the situation. There are no direct flights between China and India but people come via other routes," Mansukh Mandaviya said.
Philippines reports 1,031 new COVID 19 infections
- The Philippines reported 1,031 new COVID 19 infections, pushing the number of confirmed cases in the Southeast Asian country to 4,059,369, the Department of Health said. (IANS)
Follow-up COVID-19 booster shots not on government radar for now
- The threat of a full-blown COVID-19 comeback may have sent health policy administrators into a tizzy, but the government, as of now, is not considering a second COVID-19 booster dose even for those considered most vulnerable to the disease.
- As of now, booster dose coverage in India, which is permitted for all aged 18 years and above, stands at just 28 percent of the eligible population group. These shots are provided free of cost to those above 60 years of age but people aged 18-59 years can only get them in private hospitals at predetermined rates.
- Government officials conceded that there is an emerging view that in the years to come, COVID-19 vaccines may be useful as annual boosters, as is the case with existing vaccines against influenza, for specific groups of people such as those with respiratory problems or multiple comorbidities. Read full report here.
Telangana Health Minister Harish Rao on Covid 19
- There is no need to worry about COVID 19, but there is a need to be alert. Everyone is advised to observe personal hygiene and those who have not taken the covid vaccine should take it immediately and take a booster dose. (ANI)
Antony Blinken cites need for all countries including China to share COVID information
- U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Thursday emphasized the need for all countries, including China, to share information on their experiences with COVID-19, at a time when some experts have started raising questions about Beijing's official hospitalization and casualty figures.
-Speaking at a news conference at the State Department, Blinken said Washington was ready to help all countries on COVID, but said Beijing has not asked for help from the United States.
- "It's also very important for all countries, including China to focus on people getting vaccinated, making testing and treatment available, and importantly, sharing information with the world about what they're experiencing," Blinken said. (Reuters)
China hospital data absent from WHO's latest COVID reports, raising concern
- The World Health Organization has received no data from China on new COVID-19 hospitalisations since Beijing lifted its zero-COVID policy, prompting some health experts to question whether it might be hiding information on the extent of its outbreak.
- However, the WHO has said gaps in data might be due to Chinese authorities simply struggling to tally cases.
- WHO weekly reports showed rising hospitalisations for COVID-19 in China running up to Beijing's December 7 decision to ease restrictions on movement that were meant to stamp out any transmission of the virus but which prompted extraordinary public protests and hobbled the world's second largest economy. (Reuters)
Bihar fully prepared to handle COVID surge: Tejashwi Yadav
- Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav on Thursday asserted that the state government is fully prepared to handle a surge in COVID-19 cases.
- Yadav, who holds the health portfolio, reviewed the COVID situation in the state with health officials, civil surgeons, and directors of medical colleges, asking them to gear up in case of an outbreak of the new variant of the coronavirus.
- Hospitals are fully prepared, and testing and vaccination are underway in full swing. The medical establishments are equipped with medicines and adequate oxygen supply, he said. (PTI)
Exclusive: States make desperate demands for more COVID-19 vaccines, Centre faces a stockout
- The growing COVID-19 scare and increasing public demand for vaccines have prompted several states to reach out to the Centre but the Union government is staring at a stockout, with less than 1 crore shots of Coronavirus vaccines left in its kitty.
- “Several states, such as Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh and Telangana, have made desperate calls for COVID-19 vaccines in view of the demand for booster shots but there is no decision yet on whether we are going to procure more stocks,” said a government source. Read the full exclusive report here.
Maharashtra to test international passengers; masks not mandatory but advisable: Health department
- The Maharashtra health department on Thursday night said 2 per cent of the international passengers arriving at the state's airports will be tested randomly amid concern of a possible spike in COVID-19 cases due to detection of the BF.7 sub-variant of Omicron which is said to be driving the latest surge in infections in neighbouring China.
- The state government has not made masks mandatory for people, but has advised their use by elderly persons and high-risk populations, including those with comorbidities (having existing illnesses), the health department said in a statement.
- A state task force has been formed to guide the government for expert inputs, while district authorities have been asked to review the situation at their own level through existing committees. (PTI)
2% of international passengers to undergo random testing at airports from tomorrow
- Amid spike in COVID-19 cases in several countries, the Union Health Ministry on December 22 asked the Civil Aviation Ministry to ensure that samples of 2 percent of international passengers in every flight is tested for coronavirus.
- Additionally, the Centre also stated that if found positive, these samples will be subjected to genomic sequencing. The passengers, from whom random samples would be collected, however can leave airports after submitting samples, it added. Read details here.
Union Health Minister to hold meeting with state health ministers today
- He said the focus is to ensure that no unknown variant of the virus enters India and at the same time there is no impediment to travelling. Read more here.
