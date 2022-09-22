News Highlights | India 'strongly reiterates' immediate end to Ukraine war at UNSC

Business and Politics Live Updates: At UN Security Council briefing, EAM S Jaishankar said, "India strongly reiterates the need for an immediate cessation of all hostilities and return to dialogue & diplomacy."
September 22, 2022 / 11:01 PM IST
September 22, 2022 / 10:39 PM IST
Gurugram instructs corporate offices to work from home amid heavy rainfall
September 22, 2022 / 10:27 PM IST
Glenmark: ‘Official Action Indicated’ status assigned by US FDA for Baddi unit continues
September 22, 2022 / 10:25 PM IST
Singtel arm sells 1.59% stake in Bharti Airtel for Rs 7,261 crore
September 22, 2022 / 09:53 PM IST
Ukraine has become a totalitarian Nazi-like state: Russian FM
September 22, 2022 / 09:36 PM IST
Delhi reports 77 new COVID-19 cases, 0 deaths. Positivity rate at 0.74%
September 22, 2022 / 09:20 PM IST
India 'strongly reiterates' immediate end to Ukraine war at UNSC briefing
September 22, 2022 / 09:11 PM IST
Aster DM's subsidiary buys stake in Dubai-based healthcare-general clinic
September 22, 2022 / 09:09 PM IST
Spandana Sphoorty approves issue of NCDs up to Rs 4,000 crore
September 22, 2022 / 08:34 PM IST
Google launches Chromecast with Google TV (HD). Details here
September 22, 2022 / 08:03 PM IST
DDMA says mask mandate may be relaxed
September 22, 2022 / 07:54 PM IST
SEBI permits REITs with net worth of Rs 100 crore or higher to issue commercial paper
September 22, 2022 / 07:49 PM IST
First suspected case of lumpy skin disease reported in Mumbai
September 22, 2022 / 07:43 PM IST
TCS asks employees to work in office for at least three days a week
September 22, 2022 / 07:39 PM IST
Iran Hijab protest kills 31
September 22, 2022 / 07:18 PM IST
RBI directs M&M Finance to stop recovery operations via third party
September 22, 2022 / 06:53 PM IST
PM Modi to visit Japan on September 27 to attend Shinzo Abe's state funeral
September 22, 2022 / 06:44 PM IST
L-G orders probe in "irregularities" in engaging guest teachers in Delhi govt schools
September 22, 2022 / 06:36 PM IST
US economic data for week-ended September 17
September 22, 2022 / 06:26 PM IST
Somany Ceramics to sell entire 51% stake in Amora Ceramics for Rs 3.62 crore
September 22, 2022 / 06:20 PM IST
Defence Ministry signs pact with BrahMos Aerospace (BAPL)
September 22, 2022 / 06:03 PM IST
September 22, 2022 / 05:54 PM IST
Can Fin Homes begins process for recruiting a CEO
September 22, 2022 / 05:41 PM IST
Cipla gets EIR from US FDA at Indore plant
September 22, 2022 / 05:31 PM IST
SC to live-stream its constitution bench proceedings from September 27
September 22, 2022 / 05:17 PM IST
Exercise caution while taking up job offers: MEA on IT jobs scam
September 22, 2022 / 05:00 PM IST
Ola Electric makes foray into international markets with Nepal
September 22, 2022 / 04:45 PM IST
Airtel IQ Hackathon launched, start-ups invited to build new-age solutions on WhatsApp
September 22, 2022 / 04:25 PM IST
CESL floats tender for 5690 eBuses under National eBus Programme
September 22, 2022 / 04:03 PM IST
Congress president a historic post that defines particular view of India, says Rahul Gandhi
September 22, 2022 / 03:40 PM IST
Next hearing of Gyanvapi Mosque Case on Sept 29. Hindus demand carbon dating
September 22, 2022 / 03:20 PM IST
All forms of communalism, violence should be combatted: Rahul Gandhi on PFI raids
September 22, 2022 / 03:00 PM IST
Indian Navy launches two indigenous Diving Support Vessels (DSVs). Once commissioned they will serve as INS Nipun and INS Nistar
September 22, 2022 / 02:40 PM IST
Heavy downpour in several parts of Delhi. Check visual from Kartavya Path
September 22, 2022 / 02:19 PM IST
ED attaches Gupta Builders’ properties worth Rs 147.81 crores in PMLA case
September 22, 2022 / 02:07 PM IST
Himachal Pradesh CM gets Rs 10 lakh cheque from Dalai Lama Trust towards CM relief fund
September 22, 2022 / 01:55 PM IST
September 22, 2022 / 01:45 PM IST
Karnataka police arretss 5 Congress workers in PayCM posters row
September 22, 2022 / 01:35 PM IST
SC on hijab ban issue
September 22, 2022 / 01:25 PM IST
Arunachal Pradesh Cabinet increases excise duty on liquor by 15 per cent
September 22, 2022 / 01:15 PM IST
September 22, 2022 / 01:05 PM IST
6.8 magnitude earthquake shakes Mexico, no damage known yet
September 22, 2022 / 12:55 PM IST
PFI's statement on NIA, ED raids and arrests
September 22, 2022 / 12:50 PM IST
Defending champion Naomi Osaka withdraws from Pan Pacific Open due to stomach ache
September 22, 2022 / 12:41 PM IST
NIA, ED raids: 106 PFI members arrested across 11 states
September 22, 2022 / 12:30 PM IST
Bombay HC defers hearing of the Dussehra Rally petition till 2:30pm today
September 22, 2022 / 12:22 PM IST
Hong Kong set to scrap COVID hotel quarantine from early October
September 22, 2022 / 12:15 PM IST
NIA raids on PFI in Kerala
September 22, 2022 / 12:08 PM IST
AAP govt in Punjab likely to call assembly session again
September 22, 2022 / 12:00 PM IST