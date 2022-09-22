 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
News Highlights | India 'strongly reiterates' immediate end to Ukraine war at UNSC

Sep 22, 2022 / 11:00 PM IST

Business and Politics Live Updates: At UN Security Council briefing, EAM S Jaishankar said, "India strongly reiterates the need for an immediate cessation of all hostilities and return to dialogue & diplomacy."

September 22, 2022 / 11:01 PM IST

September 22, 2022 / 10:39 PM IST

Gurugram instructs corporate offices to work from home amid heavy rainfall

September 22, 2022 / 10:27 PM IST

Glenmark: ‘Official Action Indicated’ status assigned by US FDA for Baddi unit continues

September 22, 2022 / 10:25 PM IST

Singtel arm sells 1.59% stake in Bharti Airtel for Rs 7,261 crore

September 22, 2022 / 09:53 PM IST

Ukraine has become a totalitarian Nazi-like state: Russian FM

September 22, 2022 / 09:36 PM IST

Delhi reports 77 new COVID-19 cases, 0 deaths. Positivity rate at 0.74%

September 22, 2022 / 09:20 PM IST

India 'strongly reiterates' immediate end to Ukraine war at UNSC briefing

September 22, 2022 / 09:11 PM IST

Aster DM's subsidiary buys stake in Dubai-based healthcare-general clinic 

September 22, 2022 / 09:09 PM IST

Spandana Sphoorty approves issue of NCDs up to Rs 4,000 crore

September 22, 2022 / 08:34 PM IST

Google  launches Chromecast with Google TV (HD). Details here