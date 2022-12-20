Live News Updates: China's growth subject to significant risks, says World Bank

Business and Politics Live Updates: According to the World Bank, the pandemic and weaknesses in the property sector hit the world's second-largest economy.
World Bank slashes 2022 China growth forecast
- The World Bank has slashed the 2022 China growth forecast to 2.7 percent, from 4.3 percent predicted in June.
- The pandemic and weaknesses in the property sector hit the world's second-largest economy.
"Economic activity in China continues to track the ups and downs of the pandemic -- outbreaks and growth slowdowns have been followed by uneven recoveries. Real GDP growth is projected to reach 2.7 percent this year, before recovering to 4.3 percent in 2023, amid a reopening of the economy," the World Bank said in a press release.
“China’s economy is also vulnerable to climate change, highly uncertain world growth prospects, greater-than-expected tightening in global financial conditions and heightened geopolitical tensions," World Bank added.
Delhi airport notifies on Low visibility procedures (LVP):
Low visibility procedures (LVP) kicked in at 4:30 am today due to dense fog. No operations have been affected by dense fog as of now: Delhi airport
Allahabad University violence
Case registered at Colonelganj Police Station in Prayagraj, against 43 guards on the basis of a complaint by student leader Vivekanand Pathak.
BJP MPs arrive for Parliamentary Party meeting
IMF approves program for Ukraine to help promote donor financing
The International Monetary Fund has approved a four-month program for Ukraine aimed at maintaining economic stability following Russia's invasion of the country, and helping promote donor financing.
"Large and predictable external financial support will be critical for the success of the authorities strategy, and frontloaded disbursements would help address strains in early 2023," IMF First Deputy Managing Director Gita Gopinath said in a statement. Read here
US jury finds Harvey Weinstein guilty on three counts of sex assault
Movie titan Harvey Weinstein has been convicted of three counts of sexual assault against one woman that took place in and around Hollywood at the height of his powers
“It is time for the kingmaker to be brought to justice,” the prosecutor said in her closing argument
Bus collides with a container vehicle in Uttar Pradesh; at least 10 injured
Crypto firm Voyager to sell assets to Binance.US in a $1 billion deal
Following a review on Monday, cryptocurrency firm Voyager Digital said that it will sell its assets to Binance.US in a deal valued at about $1 billion.
Palo Alto, California-based Binance.US, which operates as an independent legal entity and has a licensing agreement with Binance.com, will make a $10 million deposit and reimburse Voyager for certain expenses up to $15 million, according to Reuters.
The purchase price comprises $20 million and repayments to Voyager's customers, while most of the $1 billion valuation consists of debt Voyager owes to clients.
North India may face 'Dense' to 'Very Dense' fog conditions in the coming few days
'Dense' to 'Very Dense' fog conditions are likely to continue over HP, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh & Delhi and UP during next 4-5 days:India Meteorological Department
Delhi's AQI touches ‘severe’ mark
Delhi woke up today engulfed in dense fog as the AQI falls further.
Delhi, yesterday, recorded an overall AQI of 406 which ranks under the “severe” category. The AQI is expected to improve today but still would continue to be in the “very poor” category.
China smartphone maker Xiaomi to slash 15% of jobs
According to the Hong Kong newspaper South China Morning Post, China's Xiaomi Corp has reducing its workforce by about 15% in several units of its smartphone and internet services business. Read here
Have no personal feelings in relation to who manages Twitter: UN chief Antonio Guterres on Elon Musk
UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres has said he has 'no personal feelings' about who manages Twitter. Infact, he added that he is 'very interested' in how the platform is managed, underlining the importance of combating hate speech and ensuring freedom of expression, especially of journalists, on social media platforms.
"I have no personal feelings in relation to who manages a platform. I am very interested in about how the platform is managed," he said here on Monday."
Elon Musk may restrict voting on major policy decisions to paying Twitter Blue subscribers
After conducting a poll where the Twitter CEO asked Twitter users, “Should I step down as head of Twitter? I will abide by the results of this poll,” more than 10 million, or 57.5% of the vote, were in favour of Musk relinquishing his role as head of Twitter.
Though he is yet to address the outcome of the poll, the CEO, while replying to one of the users, said that Twitter will restrict voting on major policy decisions to paying Twitter Blue subscribers.
Responding to a Blue member going by the name Unfiltered Boss, Musk agreed with the suggestion that only subscribers should have a voice in future policy and said, “Twitter will make that change.”
