Live News Updates: China's growth subject to significant risks, says World Bank

Moneycontrol News
Dec 20, 2022 / 09:41 AM IST

Business and Politics Live Updates: According to the World Bank, the pandemic and weaknesses in the property sector hit the world's second-largest economy.

Good morning and welcome to Moneycontrol's live coverage of top news and headlines. Stay tuned for the latest updates and more!

December 20, 2022 / 09:30 AM IST

World Bank slashes 2022 China growth forecast

- The World Bank has slashed the 2022 China growth forecast to 2.7 percent, from 4.3 percent predicted in June.

- The pandemic and weaknesses in the property sector hit the world's second-largest economy.

"Economic activity in China continues to track the ups and downs of the pandemic -- outbreaks and growth slowdowns have been followed by uneven recoveries. Real GDP growth is projected to reach 2.7 percent this year, before recovering to 4.3 percent in 2023, amid a reopening of the economy," the World Bank said in a press release.

“China’s economy is also vulnerable to climate change, highly uncertain world growth prospects, greater-than-expected tightening in global financial conditions and heightened geopolitical tensions," World Bank added.

December 20, 2022 / 09:25 AM IST

Delhi airport notifies on Low visibility procedures (LVP): 

Low visibility procedures (LVP) kicked in at 4:30 am today due to dense fog. No operations have been affected by dense fog as of now: Delhi airport

December 20, 2022 / 09:21 AM IST

Allahabad University violence

Case registered at Colonelganj Police Station in Prayagraj, against 43 guards on the basis of a complaint by student leader Vivekanand Pathak.

(From ANI)

December 20, 2022 / 09:15 AM IST

BJP MPs arrive for Parliamentary Party meeting

December 20, 2022 / 08:29 AM IST

IMF approves program for Ukraine to help promote donor financing

The International Monetary Fund has approved a four-month program for Ukraine aimed at maintaining economic stability following Russia's invasion of the country, and helping promote donor financing.

"Large and predictable external financial support will be critical for the success of the authorities strategy, and frontloaded disbursements would help address strains in early 2023," IMF First Deputy Managing Director Gita Gopinath said in a statement. Read here

December 20, 2022 / 08:27 AM IST

US jury finds Harvey Weinstein guilty on three counts of sex assault

Movie titan Harvey Weinstein has been convicted of three counts of sexual assault against one woman that took place in and around Hollywood at the height of his powers

“It is time for the kingmaker to be brought to justice,” the prosecutor said in her closing argument

(Via AFP)

December 20, 2022 / 08:26 AM IST

Bus collides with a container vehicle in Uttar Pradesh; at least 10 injured

December 20, 2022 / 08:22 AM IST

Crypto firm Voyager to sell assets to Binance.US in a $1 billion deal

Following a review on Monday, cryptocurrency firm Voyager Digital said that it will sell its assets to Binance.US in a deal valued at about $1 billion.

Palo Alto, California-based Binance.US, which operates as an independent legal entity and has a licensing agreement with Binance.com, will make a $10 million deposit and reimburse Voyager for certain expenses up to $15 million, according to Reuters.

The purchase price comprises $20 million and repayments to Voyager's customers, while most of the $1 billion valuation consists of debt Voyager owes to clients.

December 20, 2022 / 08:11 AM IST

North India may face 'Dense' to 'Very Dense' fog conditions in the coming few days

'Dense' to 'Very Dense' fog conditions are likely to continue over HP, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh & Delhi and UP during next 4-5 days:India Meteorological Department

(Image credits: @Indiametdept)

December 20, 2022 / 08:07 AM IST

Delhi's AQI touches ‘severe’ mark

Delhi woke up today engulfed in dense fog as the AQI falls further.

Delhi, yesterday, recorded an overall AQI of 406 which ranks under the “severe” category. The AQI is expected to improve today but still would continue to be in the “very poor” category.