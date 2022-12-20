Live News Updates: China's growth subject to significant risks, says World Bank

December 20, 2022 / 09:30 AM IST

World Bank slashes 2022 China growth forecast

- The World Bank has slashed the 2022 China growth forecast to 2.7 percent, from 4.3 percent predicted in June.

- The pandemic and weaknesses in the property sector hit the world's second-largest economy.

"Economic activity in China continues to track the ups and downs of the pandemic -- outbreaks and growth slowdowns have been followed by uneven recoveries. Real GDP growth is projected to reach 2.7 percent this year, before recovering to 4.3 percent in 2023, amid a reopening of the economy," the World Bank said in a press release.



“China’s economy is also vulnerable to climate change, highly uncertain world growth prospects, greater-than-expected tightening in global financial conditions and heightened geopolitical tensions," World Bank added.