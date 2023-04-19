 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Latest News Today: Mercury soars in Kerala with record power consumption of over 100 million units in single day

Moneycontrol News
Apr 19, 2023 / 11:01 AM IST

Latest News Updates: Kerala has been experiencing searing heat for the past few days with Palakkad district recording the highest maximum temperature of 39.7 degrees Celsius on April 18.

April 19, 2023 / 12:54 PM IST

BJP national president JP Nadda, Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai, Kannada actor Kiccha Sudeep and other BJP leaders hold a road show in Shiggaon

Karnataka CM filed his nomination from the Assembly constituency.

April 19, 2023 / 12:42 PM IST

A gunfight broke out between miscreants and police officials in Sarojini Nagar yesterday: Delhi Police

One miscreant injured in the gunfight was identified as Sachin. The previous criminal history of three persons nabbed is being investigated. Further probe underway.

April 19, 2023 / 12:19 PM IST

Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin tables resolution in the Legislative Assembly urging the Union government to bring amendments in the laws to give reservation to the Adi Dravidians who have converted to Christianity

April 19, 2023 / 11:58 AM IST

April 19, 2023 / 11:52 AM IST

UK inflation stays above 10% unexpectedly, suggesting the problem is worse than the Bank of England thought- Bloomberg

April 19, 2023 / 11:47 AM IST

Karnataka Elections

BJP has full support of Lingayat community in Karnataka: Yediyurappa's son BY Vijayendra

April 19, 2023 / 11:38 AM IST

Karnataka Elections 2023

AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami announces D Anbarasan as the candidate from Pulikeshi Nagar constituency.

April 19, 2023 / 11:24 AM IST

Centre tells SC it issued letter on April 18 to states inviting comments on seminal issue raised in pleas on same-sex marriages

April 19, 2023 / 11:11 AM IST

Same-sex marriage:

Centre has filed a fresh affidavit in the same-sex marriage matter and urged the Supreme Court to make States and Union Territories as a party in the matter

-According to the affidavit, states will submit their views in 10 days so that Centre can present the case before the SC

-CJI says “That's excellent! So now it's not that the states are unaware. You've informed them.” However asks Mukul Rohatgi to continue with the submission.Hearing of the case continues

April 19, 2023 / 10:59 AM IST

India coordinating with Quartet countries for safety of Indians in Sudan


-To ensure the safety and security of Indian nationals in Sudan, amid the ongoing clashes between Sudan's army and paramilitary forces, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has begun coordinating closely with The Quartet countries.
-The Quartet countries of the United States (US), United Kingdom (UK), Saudi Arabia and United Arab Emirates (UAE) have a key role and the Ministry of External Affairs is engaging with them accordingly, according to govt sources.