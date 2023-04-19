Latest News Today: Mercury soars in Kerala with record power consumption of over 100 million units in single day

Latest News Updates: Kerala has been experiencing searing heat for the past few days with Palakkad district recording the highest maximum temperature of 39.7 degrees Celsius on April 18.
BJP national president JP Nadda, Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai, Kannada actor Kiccha Sudeep and other BJP leaders hold a road show in Shiggaon
Karnataka CM filed his nomination from the Assembly constituency.
A gunfight broke out between miscreants and police officials in Sarojini Nagar yesterday: Delhi Police
One miscreant injured in the gunfight was identified as Sachin. The previous criminal history of three persons nabbed is being investigated. Further probe underway.
Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin tables resolution in the Legislative Assembly urging the Union government to bring amendments in the laws to give reservation to the Adi Dravidians who have converted to Christianity
#WATCH | Kannada actor Kiccha Sudeep met BJP national president JP Nadda, BJP state president Nalinkumar Kateel and other party leaders at Hubballi airport.
UK inflation stays above 10% unexpectedly, suggesting the problem is worse than the Bank of England thought- Bloomberg
Karnataka Elections
BJP has full support of Lingayat community in Karnataka: Yediyurappa's son BY Vijayendra
Karnataka Elections 2023
AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami announces D Anbarasan as the candidate from Pulikeshi Nagar constituency.
Centre tells SC it issued letter on April 18 to states inviting comments on seminal issue raised in pleas on same-sex marriages
Same-sex marriage:
Centre has filed a fresh affidavit in the same-sex marriage matter and urged the Supreme Court to make States and Union Territories as a party in the matter
-According to the affidavit, states will submit their views in 10 days so that Centre can present the case before the SC
-CJI says “That's excellent! So now it's not that the states are unaware. You've informed them.” However asks Mukul Rohatgi to continue with the submission.Hearing of the case continues
India coordinating with Quartet countries for safety of Indians in Sudan
-To ensure the safety and security of Indian nationals in Sudan, amid the ongoing clashes between Sudan's army and paramilitary forces, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has begun coordinating closely with The Quartet countries.
-The Quartet countries of the United States (US), United Kingdom (UK), Saudi Arabia and United Arab Emirates (UAE) have a key role and the Ministry of External Affairs is engaging with them accordingly, according to govt sources.
India to have 2.9 million more people than China by mid-2023, UN estimate shows
-India is on its way to become the world's most populous country, overtaking China with almost 3 million more people in the middle of this year, data released on Wednesday by the United Nations showed.
-The demographic data from the United Nations Population Fund's (UNFPA) 'State of World Population Report, 2023' estimates India's population at 1,428.6 million or 1.4286 billion against 1.4257 billion for China.
-The United States is a distant third, with an estimated population of 340 million, the data showed. The data reflects information available as of February 2023, the report said.
Karnataka Elections 2023:
-BY Vijayendra, BJP candidate from Karnataka's Shikaripur Assembly seat, offers prayers at a local temple ahead of nomination filing. His father BS Yediyurappa has been a seven-time winner from this Assembly seat.
Netflix slashes subscription rates in 116 countries following success in India
-Entertainment OTT player Netflix has slashed subscription rates in 116 countries following the success of its business model in India, the company said on Wednesday.
-Netflix has seen a 30 per cent growth in customer engagement and 24 per cent revenue growth year-on-year in India after it launched a low-priced subscription plan in the country in 2021.
-The company had for the first time reduced subscription prices in the range of 20-60 per cent to suit the India market and deepen its penetration.
-"These reductions -- combined with an improved slate -- helped grow engagement in India by nearly 30 per cent year-on-year while F/X (forex) neutral revenue growth in 2022 accelerated to 24 per cent (versus 19 per cent in 2021). Learning from this success, we reduced prices in an additional 116 countries in Q1," Netflix said in its earnings report for March 2023 quarter.
-The countries where the over-the-top (OTT) player has slashed the price contributed less than 5 per cent to its total revenue during financial year 2022.
Atiq-Ashraf killing:
-Police seek 14-day remand of the three shooters who shot dead mafia brothers Atiq-Ashraf while they were being taken for medical examination in Prayagraj on April 15
-Police bring the three shooters who killed gangster-politician Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf to Prayagraj CJM court in Uttar Pradesh. The police are seeking their remand for questioning in the case.
Bengal govt issues COVID advisory; urges vulnerable people to avoid crowded places
-The West Bengal Health Department has issued a COVID-19 advisory urging the elderly, children, pregnant women and people with comorbidities to avoid crowded places.
-It stated that though the prevailing coronavirus strains in the state are known to cause mild symptoms, in some cases, however, complications may arise, especially among very aged people and those with "compromised immunity".
-The health department also advised people who have not taken the precautionary COVID vaccine to get jabbed.
- "The currently circulating strains of COVID-19 in the state are known to cause just mild symptoms. However, in a small proportion, the disease may aggravate to cause complications, especially in the very elderly, people with comorbidities (diseases of heart, kidney, liver, lungs or diabetes) and those with compromised immunity (cancer or HIV patients or people on long course steroids or other immunosuppressive drugs)," the advisory read.
-It requested these vulnerable people to avoid mass gatherings as far as possible to avoid complications.
-"Very old people, those with comorbidities and pregnant women should keep away from individuals suffering from fever and cold and cough," the health department advisory said, while also calling upon people to use soaps and sanitiser more frequently and inculcate the habit among children.
Fire in Thane commercial complex brought under control after 10 hours; offices, vehicles charred
-A major fire which broke out at a commercial complex in Maharashtra's Thane city was brought under control after 10 hours on Wednesday morning, officials said.
-At least 15 vehicles parked in the building were charred and many offices destroyed, Thane Municipal Corporation's regional disaster management cell (RDMC) chief Avinash Sawant said. There was no report of any casualty.
-The blaze started at around 8.30 pm on Tuesday in the ground-plus-five storey Orion Business Park building, housing nearly 90 shops and offices including a private blood bank and located next to Cine Wonder Mall on Ghodbunder Road.
-16fire engines from Thane and neighbouring cities along with water tankers and snorkel ladders were pressed into service.
-The blaze was brought under control at around 6.30 am on Wednesday. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Thunderstorm, rain to provide relief from heat in Delhi
-A spell of light rain is predicted to provide some relief from the heat in Delhi and bring down the maximum temperature by two to three degrees Celsius.
-Delhi's primary weather station, the Safdarjung Observatory, registered a minimum temperature of 23.6 degrees Celsius, two notches higher than normal.
-The maximum temperature is likely to settle around 38 degrees Celsius. Delhi had recorded a maximum temperature of 40.4 degrees Celsius on Tuesday.
-This was the fourth consecutive day that the maximum temperature settled above 40 degrees Celsius. Parts of the capital reeled under heatwave conditions for the third consecutive day on Tuesday.
-The threshold for a heatwave is met when the maximum temperature of a station reaches at least 40 degrees Celsius in the plains, at least 37 degrees Celsius in coastal areas, and at least 30 degrees Celsius in hilly regions, and the departure from normal is at least 4.5 degrees Celsius.
Nepal President Paudel to be flown to AIIMS, Delhi for medical treatment
-Nepal President Ramchandra Paudel will be airlifted to India on Wednesday for treatment after he was admitted to a hospital here for the second time within a month after he complained of shortness of breath, his press aide said.
-Paudel, 78, was admitted to TU Teaching Hospital here on Tuesday. A preliminary investigation has revealed that he had a chest infection.
-President Paudel will undergo treatment at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences, (AIIMS), New Delhi, the aide said.
-Kiran Pokharel, the press adviser to the President, said that the President will be medevacked to India in an air ambulance on Wednesday morning.
Jaishankar speaks to Saudi, UAE foreign ministers over situation in Sudan
-External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has discussed the situation in violence-hit Sudan with his counterparts from Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE).
-India is closely watching the situation in Sudan, especially in view of its concerns over the Indians residing in the African country.
-On his phone conversation with foreign minister of the UAE Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Jaishankar said they exchanged views on the situation in Sudan.
-In New Delhi, we have set up a dedicated Control Room. We are in continuous touch with our Embassy in Khartoum and are getting regular reports of the status of the Indian community. The Embassy in turn is in touch with the community and individuals through multiple methods including WhatsApp groups: Government sources
-Sudan has been witnessing deadly fighting between the country's army and a paramilitary group for the last six days that has reportedly left around 100 people dead.
Kerala's drinking water sources face contamination threat
-Anithakumari S, a resident of Thrikkannapuram near Kerala's capital Thiruvananthapuram, makes sure her family members drink boiled water although it was sourced directly from the open well in the courtyard of her house.
-When the well was dug up around 26 years ago, her family and many people from her neighbourhood used to drink water without boiling it.
-"We used to draw very clean water from this well then. Now, we have pollution around us and water is contaminated. That is why we decided to boil the water," said Anithakumari in her mid-40s.
-Kerala Water Authority (KWA) officials, citing various studies, agreed with what Anithakumari said on the level of contamination of the state's water resources.
India registers 10,542 new COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours, active cases rise to 63,532
-India has logged 10,542 new coronavirus infections, while the active cases have increased to 63,562, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Wednesday.
-The death toll has increased to 5,31,190 with 38 deaths, which includes 11 reconciled by Kerala, the data updated at 8 am stated.
-The Covid case tally was recorded at 4.47 crore (4,48,45,401) The daily positivity rate was recorded at 4.39 per cent and the weekly positivity rate was pegged at 5.1 per cent.
-The active cases now comprise 0.14 per cent of the total infections and the national COVID-19 recovery rate has been recorded at 98.67 per cent, the ministry said.
Mercury soars in Kerala with record power consumption of over 100 million units in single day
-Kerala has been experiencing searing heat for the past few days with Palakkad district recording the highest maximum temperature of 39.7 degrees Celsius on Tuesday.
-As the mercury rises, the daily electricity consumption in Kerala has touched 100.35 million units (mu) on April 17, a new record for the state as per the electricity board.
-The Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) said this was the third day this month that the consumption has crossed the 100 million units mark, a first in the history of the state.
News Alert:
News Alert:
Kerala's first Vande Bharat train, which will be launched by PM Modi on April 25, reaches Ernakulam from Thiruvananthapuram on its second trial run today
Australia announces their squad for ICC World Test Championship 2021-2023 final against India and also for the first two Ashes Tests:
The squad: Pat Cummins (C), Steve Smith (VC), Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Marcus Harris, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Marsh, Todd Murphy, Matthew Renshaw, Mitchell Starc, David Warner
Nandankanan Zoo prepares for the heatwave
As the temperature rises, we are ready to provide our animals with the best possible relief from the heat. Sprinklers & coolers have been installed and we are providing ice blocks too. Sufficient water has been kept all around the park for the animals. Veterinary teams are also ready to provide all kinds of treatment if necessary: Rashmi Ranjan Swain (ACF, Nandankanan Zoo)
Karnataka Elections 2023:
-Bellary, Karnataka | Former MLA Anil Lad resigned from the Congress party. Anil Lad was an aspirant for the Bellary City MLA ticket.Anil Lad met JD(S) leader HD Kumaraswamy late last night and joined JDS. Lad got 'B' form as JD(S) candidate of Bellary City.
News Alert:
The Madurai bench of the Madras High Court dismissed two separate petitions seeking an order to the authorities to ensure that the COVID-19 guidelines are followed and basic amenities are provided to the public during the upcoming Madurai Chithirai festival.
First Black chief judge for New York state confirmed
-New York's Senate confirmed Rowan Wilson as the state's first Black chief judge Tuesday, two months after lawmakers dealt Governor Kathy Hochul a political defeat by rejecting her initial nominee for the top court post.
-Wilson has been an associate judge of the Court of Appeals, New York's highest court, since 2017. Hochul tapped him earlier this month to lead the seven-member high court and oversee the state's judicial system. The confirmation vote comes after months of conflict between Hochul and her fellow Democrats in control of the Senate over the direction of the court.
Weather Update:
Light to moderate rainfall accompanied with thunderstorms likely to continue for the next two to three hours at most placesover the state, there is the possibility of heavy rainfall/hailand gusty winds at isolated places over the state: IMD Himachal Pradesh
Most Bengal districts sizzle under heatwave conditions, no immediate rainfall in sight
-Gangetic West Bengal sizzled under high day temperatures on Tuesday, as the mercury hovered over 40 degrees Celsius at several places, with heatwave conditions prevailing in the western districts, the Met Department said.
-The weather office forecast severe heatwave conditions in isolated pockets in Gangetic West Bengal for the next two days.
-Bankura recorded the highest temperature of the day at 44.1 degrees Celsius, while the mercury rose to 43.4 degree C at Panagarh air force station in West Bardhaman district, it said.
-Kolkata recorded a maximum temperature of 38.6 degrees C and neighbouring Salt Lake 39 degrees C.
-The Met Department said hot and humid weather is very likely to continue in Kolkata and adjoining areas.