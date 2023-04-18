Latest News Today: Apple BKC store opens at Jio World Mall in Mumbai today; Delhi store to open on April 20

Latest News Updates: Apple chief executive officer (CEO) Tim Cook met India's top business stalwarts, including Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani and Tata Sons chairman N Chandrasekaran in Mumbai on his first day of India visit
Exhibition at G20 Health Working Group meet showcases Co-WIN, mobile BSL-3 laboratory
-An exhibition showcasing India's digital health initiatives such as Covid vaccination portal Co-WIN and ICMR's mobile BSL-3 lab has been drawing a lot of attention, particularly from foreign delegates at the second G20 Health Working Group meeting.
-Eighteen stalls have been put up on the sidelines of the second G20 health working group meeting which began on April 17, each showcasing India's digital health programmes and initiatives.
-India's G20 Presidency has prioritized three areas of health which include health emergencies prevention, preparedness, and response with a focus on one-health and antimicrobial resistance; strengthening cooperation in the pharmaceutical sector; and digital health innovations and solutions to aid universal health coverage and improve healthcare service delivery.
Top Indian American doctor appointed senior advisor to India unit of Sloan Kettering Center
-Top Indian American oncologist Dr Dattatreyudu Nori has been appointed senior advisor to the Chennai-centre of the prestigious Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center from New York.
-Observing that the opening of Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center from New York in Indiathe first of its kind outside the United States -- is a big deal, Dr Nori said getting treatment of and consultations on cancer from the world's best cancer institute would not only save a large number of lives, but will also help increase awareness in the fight against the deadly disease.
-A 2017 Padma Shri awardee for his contribution to the field of medicine, Dr Nori said he wants to bring the best practices of cancer treatment from the United States to India.
-Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center opened its first ever overseas centre in Chennai last August, and in March this year Dr Nori was appointed as its senior advisor.
Fire breaks out at refined oil storage godown in Bihar's Patna
#WATCH | Fire breaks out at refined oil storage godown in Bihar's Patna; Operation to douse the fire is underway pic.twitter.com/TI4km8JpWg— ANI (@ANI) April 18, 2023
'TruthGPT': Elon Musk says he will launch rival to Microsoft-backed ChatGPT
-Billionaire Elon Musk announced that he will launch an artificial intelligence (AI) platform that he calls "TruthGPT" to challenge the offerings from Microsoft and Google.
-He criticised Microsoft-backed OpenAI, the firm behind chatbot sensation ChatGPT, of "training the AI to lie" and said OpenAI has now become a "closed source", "for-profit" organisation "closely allied with Microsoft".
-He also accused Larry Page, co-founder of Google, of not taking AI safety seriously.
-"I'm going to start something which I call 'TruthGPT', or a maximum truth-seeking AI that tries to understand the nature of the universe," Musk said in an interview with Fox News Channel's Tucker Carlson aired on Monday.
-He said TruthGPT "might be the best path to safety" that would be "unlikely to annihilate humans".
Advanced our target to achieve 20% ethanol blending in petrol from 2030 to 2025-26: Hardeep Singh Puri
-The government has advanced its target to achieve 20 per cent ethanol blending in petrol from 2030 to 2025-26, Union Minister for Petroleum Hardeep Singh Puri said on April 17.Puri said that the government has notified the National Policy on Biofuels, 2018 to increase usage of biofuels in the energy and transportation sectors of the country
-"Production of indigenous biofuels will play a pivotal role in achieving the targets of net zero and import reduction. We have increased the ethanol blending in petrol from 1.53 per cent in 2013-14 to 10.17 per cent in July 2022. This translates into forex savings of Rs 41,500 crore, timely payment of over Rs 40,600 crore to farmers and a reduction of 27 lakh tones in CO2 emissions. We have also advanced our target to achieve 20 per cent ethanol blending in petrol from 2030 to 2025 26," he said.
Apple BKC store opens today in Mumbai. Here's a sneak peek
-This is one of Apple’s most sustainable stores, which will be carbon neutral and work on 100 percent renewable energy.
-The store features a triangular, handcrafted timber ceiling that extends beyond the glass façade. Each triangular tile is made up of 408 pieces of timber. There were over 4,50,000 timber elements sourced from Delhi.
-The massive store covers all of Apple’s products currently available on its online store in India. Apart from MacBooks, iPhones, iPads, and watches, the store showcases the Apple Arcade, the Apple HomePod, Apple Music, and Apple TV+ on the second floor.
Apple's Tim Cook meets Mukesh Ambani, N Chandrasekaran on his first day in India
-Apple chief executive officer (CEO) Tim Cook met India's top business stalwarts, including Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani and Tata Sons chairman N Chandrasekaran in Mumbai on his first day of India visit.
-Cook met with billionaire businessman Ambani at his residence, Antilla, on the afternoon of April 17. Also present at the meeting were Akash Ambani, chairman of Reliance Jio, and Isha Ambani, Executive Director, Reliance Retail Ventures Limited
-Cook is returning to India after nearly seven years to inaugurate Apple's long-awaited stores in Mumbai and Delhi this week. The Mumbai store, called Apple BKC, will open on April 18 at the Jio World Drive Mall in Mumbai, while the Delhi store, called Apple Saket, will open on April 20
