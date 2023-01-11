Latest news today live: Joshimath, surrounding areas have been sinking 6.5 cm or 2.5 inch per year, study finds

Latest news today live: Joshimath, the 'sinking Himalayan town,' reached a crisis as buildings and roads developed massive cracks. Another town 90 km downhill has also started developing cracks. However, the locals in Joshimath blame the nearby Tapovan project of the National Thermal Power Corporation or NTPC, saying it has aggravated the situation.
Yesterday, the municipal authorities carried out the demolition of the structures which were deemed inhabitable due to the sinking, and thus massive cracks. More than 110 families in Joshimath have left their homes and the plan is to evacuate the whole town.
Latest news today live: Maruti Suzuki to invest Rs 10,000 crore in India for EV and battery production
Maruti Suzuki is set to invest Rs 10,000 crore in India to strengthen its EV and battery gameplanin India.
According to reports from last year, Suzuki will roll out its first all-electric SUV built at its Gujarat plant by 2025.
Investments from Maruti Suzuki India have been gushing in since the company committed to add a million-units capacity by 2028 from its new factory in Kharkhoda, Haryana.
India plans big for the EV and battery ecosystem to thrive as the government unveiled incentives of at least $3.4 billion to expedite its lagging adoption of EVs as Prime Minister Narendra Modi vows to reach net zero by 2070.
Latest news today live: Experts break down India-US Trade Policy Forum meeting
Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal is set to attend the 13th Trade Policy Forum (TPF) meeting being hosted by US Trade Representative Katherine Tai in Washington on January 11.
Goyal, who is in the US on an official visit, held a series of meetings with the CEOs of investment and financial giants in New York on Monday.
However, according to experts the crucial India-US Trade Policy Forum meeting here is unlikely to make much progress, given the sharp differences, but would hopefully ignite trade talks between the two largest democracies.
"There will be some glossing over of serious bilateral trade problems, positive language on the architecture of TPF discussions across goods and services, and repackaging of specific areas of the agenda, such as labour, environment, and good regulatory practices, as part of a new working group on 'resilient trade'," said Mark Linscott, the former assistant US trade representative (USTR) for South and Central Asian Affairs.
There are two possibilities for 2023 that could substantially alter the dynamics and put the trade relationship between India and US on a better and healthier course for the future:
- The first would be reauthorisation of the US Generalized System of Preferences (GSP) programme by Congress.
- The second would be a reversal of the Biden administrations allergy to negotiating free trade agreements (FTAs).
Latest news today live: GoFirst slapped with show cause notice for leaving behind 55 passengers
After the budget airline, GoFirst's flight from Bengaluru to Delhi took off leaving behind 55 passengers, it recieved flak from DGCA.
DGCA has issued a show cause notice as to why enforcement action should not be taken against them for dereliction of their regulatory obligations. The airline has been given two weeks' time to submit their reply, based on which further action will be taken.
GoFirst released a statement on January 10 stating that "multiple mistakes such as lack of proper communication, coordination, reconciliation, and confirmation have resulted in a highly avoidable situation.
Latest news today live: Joshimath, surrounding areas have been sinking 6.5 cm or 2.5 inch per year.
A two-year study by the Indian Institute of Remote Sensing has found that Joshimath and its surrounding areas have been sinking at the rate of 6.5 cm or 2.5 inch per year.
Besides hotels and business establishments, 678 homes are in danger at the moment, the Uttarakhand government has said.
Moneycontrol explains the what and how of Joshimath - the sinking Himalayan town.
Latest news today live: RRR wins best original song for Naatu Naatu
The international award season kicked off with the 80th Golden Globe Awards, where SS Rajamouli’s RRR, starring Ram Charan and Jr NTR has bagged the Best Song (Motion Picture) for Naatu Naatu. RRR is the first Indian film to be nominated at the awards. Catch all that happened at the event, here
Latest news today live: India's flagship motor show Auto Expo is back, but some manufacturers give it a miss
India's flagship motor show Auto Expo is back. Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai, Tata Motors, Kia India, Toyota Kirloskar and MG Motor India will lead the traditional automakers at the show at Greater Noida
The Expo is set to witness five global launches and 75 product launches and unveils.
However, Mahindra & Mahindra, Skoda, Volkswagen and Nissan along with luxury car makers like Mercedes-Benz, BMW and Audi will not participate in the show that was originally scheduled to be held in 2022 but was postponed to this year due to Covid-19.
While SIAM did not comment on the reason for some of the main manufacturers staying away from the event, those who are giving it a miss pointed out the relevance of the show.
In the past, some automobile manufacturers had raised issues related to the distance of the venue and the high cost of participation. Get all the updates of the event live, here
Android growth in India will stall due to antitrust order, warns Google
Google, which has been under the heat of the Competition Commission of India (CCI) for a while now, said in a Supreme Court challenge that The growth of Google's Android ecosystem is on the brink of stalling in India due to an antitrust order that asks the company to change how it markets the platform.
Google says that the CCI decision will force it to change its long-standing business model, but its Indian Supreme Court filing for the first time quantifies the impact and details the changes the company will need to make.
"Tremendous advancement in growth of an ecosystem of device manufacturers, app developers and users is at the verge of coming to a halt because of the remedial directions," stated Google's filing, which is not public."
Google licenses its Android system to smartphone makers, but it imposes restrictions like mandatory pre-installation of its own apps that are anti-competitive. The company argues such agreements help keep Android free.
Google moved Supreme Court to challenge the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) order refusing to stay the Competition Commission of India (CCI)'s Rs 1,338 crore penalty on the company, CNBC -TV18 reported on January 7.
