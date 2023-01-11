Latest news today live: Joshimath, surrounding areas have been sinking 6.5 cm or 2.5 inch per year, study finds

January 11, 2023 / 09:15 AM IST

Latest news today live: Experts break down India-US Trade Policy Forum meeting

Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal is set to attend the 13th Trade Policy Forum (TPF) meeting being hosted by US Trade Representative Katherine Tai in Washington on January 11.

Goyal, who is in the US on an official visit, held a series of meetings with the CEOs of investment and financial giants in New York on Monday.

However, according to experts the crucial India-US Trade Policy Forum meeting here is unlikely to make much progress, given the sharp differences, but would hopefully ignite trade talks between the two largest democracies.

"There will be some glossing over of serious bilateral trade problems, positive language on the architecture of TPF discussions across goods and services, and repackaging of specific areas of the agenda, such as labour, environment, and good regulatory practices, as part of a new working group on 'resilient trade'," said Mark Linscott, the former assistant US trade representative (USTR) for South and Central Asian Affairs.

There are two possibilities for 2023 that could substantially alter the dynamics and put the trade relationship between India and US on a better and healthier course for the future:



- The first would be reauthorisation of the US Generalized System of Preferences (GSP) programme by Congress.



- The second would be a reversal of the Biden administrations allergy to negotiating free trade agreements (FTAs).

